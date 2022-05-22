The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Maryland Politics

Van Hollen discharged from the hospital, recovering from minor stroke

By
May 22, 2022 at 1:52 p.m. EDT
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 12. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) was discharged from the hospital Saturday after suffering what he said was a minor stroke, and is now recovering at home, a spokesman for the senator said Sunday afternoon.

Van Hollen was admitted to George Washington University Hospital last Saturday after experiencing acute neck pain and lightheadedness while delivering a speech at a Democratic event. He managed to get through the speech — at the Western Democratic Summit at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort — and attendees said he did not appear to be in any distress.

After he underwent an angiogram, Van Hollen said in a statement, doctors told him he had experienced “a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head.” A spokeswoman said he did not need to undergo any surgery or procedures and remained at the hospital for observation.

“Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident,” Van Hollen said last week.

His office added that the senator is easing back into his schedule and plans to return to the Senate to vote this week.

