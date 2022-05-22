Van Hollen discharged from the hospital, recovering from minor stroke

Placeholder while article actions load

Van Hollen was admitted to George Washington University Hospital last Saturday after experiencing acute neck pain and lightheadedness while delivering a speech at a Democratic event. He managed to get through the speech — at the Western Democratic Summit at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort — and attendees said he did not appear to be in any distress.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) was discharged from the hospital Saturday after suffering what he said was a minor stroke, and is now recovering at home, a spokesman for the senator said Sunday afternoon.

After he underwent an angiogram, Van Hollen said in a statement, doctors told him he had experienced “a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head.” A spokeswoman said he did not need to undergo any surgery or procedures and remained at the hospital for observation.