Virginia budget negotiators signal they are close to a deal

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND — State budget negotiators are so close to a deal that they’re telling fellow legislators to set aside June 1 as a possible date to return to the Capitol for a vote and urging them to wrap up haggling over any other bills held over from the regular session. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But details on what’s in the compromise being hashed out by a handful of senators and delegates remain a closely guarded secret — much more than usual because the General Assembly is in a special session, with most legislators back home in their districts instead of Richmond, where the dealmaking is underway.

While June 1 remains only a target date, negotiators have been spreading the word that they have essentially wrapped up their work and are merely waiting for House and Senate budget staffers to reconcile what’s been agreed to with dollars and cents in the plan, according to three people briefed on the status of budget talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Advertisement

Time is growing short to finalize a budget, with the state’s new fiscal year set to begin July 1. Failure to have a spending plan in place by that date would trigger a state government shutdown, but no one thinks that is even a remote risk.

“The governor and the legislature have demonstrated how effectively they can generate gridlock on most issues so far, and now the challenge is how to demonstrate that you can govern,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a University of Mary Washington political scientist.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who pushed for sweeping tax cuts at the heart of the long impasse, said at an education-related event Thursday that he was “impatient” for a budget. He blamed the Democratic-controlled Senate for the holdup and said the spending plan would boost teacher pay — something that would be the case regardless of how the House and Senate settle their differences because both chambers included raises in their plans.

Advertisement

The budget bill that eventually emerges will have an impact across the commonwealth, determining how much 8.5 million Virginians pay in taxes and receive in government services. And it will have special significance for Youngkin, as it is a test of the new governor’s power to wrest sweeping tax cuts out of a divided Capitol.

“The most effective measure of a governor’s first year is the budget,” Farnsworth said. “The stakes are very high for Glenn Youngkin to demonstrate that he can reach some agreement with Democrats on something.”

As a potential 2024 presidential contender and political newcomer who assumed his first public office in January, Youngkin would need to notch some early wins if he wants to establish a record he can run on nationally.

The budget — and the gubernatorial bragging rights it could deliver or sink — is not the only outstanding legislation that has potential to shape Youngkin’s image. Also carried over into the special session is a bill meant to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia.

Advertisement

Attracting a National Football League team could be a legacy-building coup, even if the team in question has more than its share of woes on the field and in the front office. Youngkin has supported bipartisan bills that would forfeit a share of state tax revenue to build a new stadium for the team, which currently plays at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Rival House and Senate bills would both create a stadium authority to oversee financing and construction of a stadium, but they were at odds over the details. Negotiators said in March that they planned to cap state revenue devoted to the plan at $350 million, down from an initial estimate of $1 billion. They have not shared details since then but indicated Friday that negotiations continue.

Also on the table whenever the General Assembly returns: House Democrats are slated to choose a new leader, having ousted former speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) as minority leader in April.

Del. Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth), who led the effort to remove Filler-Corn, is seeking to replace her in a caucus election. He faces competition from Caucus Chairwoman Del. Charniele L. Herring (Alexandria), Del. Marcus Simon (Fairfax) and Del. Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan Jr., all of whom are at least considering a bid.

Advertisement

Filler-Corn has told fellow delegates she is not seeking reelection to the post, according to two people familiar with her plans. Through a spokesman, she declined to comment.

When it comes to the budget, the main sticking point has been the ambitious tax cuts favored by Youngkin and the Republican-led House. They have sought to double the state’s standard deduction, end the 2.5 percent statewide tax on groceries, exempt $40,000 of military pensions, suspend an increase in the gasoline tax for one year and impose a three-month gas-tax holiday.

The Senate has wanted to study the entire tax system for a year before tinkering with the standard deduction, to make sure future revenue would not be unduly harmed; end the state’s 1.5 percent portion of the grocery tax but allow localities to continue to levy the remaining 1 percent; and hold the line on the gas tax on the premise that oil companies are unlikely to pass the savings on to consumers.

Advertisement

The differences created a gap of about $3 billion between the two spending plans, money that the House would like to return to taxpayers but the Senate wants to plow into services such as K-12 schools and law enforcement, teacher and state employee raises, improved water quality and land preservation.

With state finances unusually flush — thanks in part to federal pandemic relief funds and revenue that has vastly outperformed conservative pandemic-era projections — even the House version pairs tax cuts with greater investments in schools, law enforcement and the mental health system.

But the House and Senate could not work out a compromise before the regular General Assembly session wrapped up in March, carrying the budget and dozens of other bills into a special session. Delegates and senators have not been meeting in person during the session with the exception of one day in April, when Youngkin ordered them back to Richmond to kick it off.

Advertisement

They convened and promptly went home. Only negotiators for the budget or other bills have met in person in the meantime.

Even most of the 14 legislators named as budget negotiators have been on the sidelines. Just three — House Appropriations Chairman Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach), Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax) and Sen. George Barker (D-Fairfax) — have assumed the hands-on role of hammering out differences between rival House and Senate spending bills, according to five people familiar with the process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private details.

Typically the negotiators, called “conferees," break into small groups to hash out differences in various aspects of the budget.

It was not entirely clear why the number of negotiators involved this time has been so limited. Knight, Howell and Barker either did not respond to messages seeking comment or declined to comment.

Advertisement

Some legislators speculated that there may have been less need for multiple work groups this time since the main stumbling blocks fall under a single category: tax policy.

Once the tax piece is decided and budget negotiators know how much money will be available for various programs, the rest will easily fall into place, said Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax), a budget conferee.

He feels confident that no matter which side prevails on tax cuts, the budget will have enough money to make “historic” investments in what he call long-underfunded priorities, including mental health, early-childhood education and teacher pay.

“You can’t go wrong with this much money,” Sickles said.

GiftOutline Gift Article