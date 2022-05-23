D.C. elections: Here’s where the mayor, council candidates stand

Who are the candidates?
MAYOR
Muriel E. Bowser
Robert C. White Jr.
Trayon White Sr.
49, Mayor of D.C.
40, At-large D.C.
Council member
38, Ward 8 D.C.
Council member
James Butler
46, Former
advisory
neighborhood
commissioner
COUNCIL CHAIR
Phil Mendelson
Erin Palmer
69, D.C. Council
Chairman
40, Attorney
COUNCIL WARD 1
Brianne K. Nadeau
Sabel Harris
Salah Czapary
41, D.C. Ward 1
Council Member
32, Advisory
neighborhood
commissioner,
marketing director
for Everfi
31, Former D.C.
police officer and
police
administrator
COUNCIL WARD 3
Ben Bergmann
Deidre Brown
Beau Finley
32, Policy
consultant
50, Former advisory
neighborhood
commissioner,
title company
owner
41, Former FCC
attorney
Matthew Frumin
Tricia Duncan
Henry Cohen
63, Attorney
50, Stay-at-home
mother
18, High school
student
Eric Goulet
Phil Thomas
Monte Monash
45, Former D.C.
budget director
36, Full-time
candidate
51, Consultant
COUNCIL WARD 5
Vincent Orange
Gordon Fletcher
Faith Hubbard
65, Lawyer, CPA
37, Advisory
neighborhood
commissioner,
AU professor
41, Former D.C.
government
employee
Zachary Parker
Art Lloyd
Kathy Henderson
35, D.C State
Board of
Education president
Realtor, former
advisory
neighborhood
commissioner
Gary Johnson
COUNCIL WARD 6
Charles Allen
45, D.C. Ward 6
Council member
COUNCIL AT-LARGE
Anita Bonds
Nate Fleming
Lisa Gore
77, At-large D.C.
Council member
37, Attorney,
former shadow
representative
54, Retired
federal agent
Dexter Williams
34, Researcher,
former D.C.
Council staffer
The Washington Post did not receive responses from mayoral candidate Trayon White Sr. and Council Ward 5 candidates Gary Johnson and Art Lloyd. Mayoral candidate Robert C. White Jr. and Ward 3 council candidate Zachary Parker declined to participate, saying the yes/no format would not accurately capture their views. Ward 6 council candidate Charles Allen declined to participate.
Should D.C. employ more police officers than the current size of the force?
Should taxpayers subsidize construction or development to support a new Washington Commanders football stadium?
Do you support continued mayoral control of D.C. Public Schools?
Should D.C. replace on-street parking in some places with bus lanes or bike lanes?
Do you support congestion pricing downtown to reduce vehicular traffic during rush hour?
Would you support increasing the density of some parts of the city, such as converting single-family zoning to zoning that allows construction of multifamily buildings?
Should the city require people who are homeless to leave tent encampments, after they are offered housing assistance?
Graphics by Nick Mourtoupalas.