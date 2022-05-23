D.C. Politics

D.C. elections: Here's where the mayor, council candidates stand

By
May 23, 2022 at 11:51 a.m. EDT
(DC Board of Elections; iStock/Washington Post illustration)
Voters in the June 21 Democratic primary will choose a nominee for mayor and city council wards 1, 3, 5, 6, chairman and at-large in this deep-blue city, where the primary often determines the winner in November. Here is where the candidates for contested seats stand on several key issues.

Who are the candidates?

MAYOR

Muriel E. Bowser

Robert C. White Jr.

Trayon White Sr.

49, Mayor of D.C.

40, At-large D.C.

Council member

38, Ward 8 D.C.

Council member

James Butler

46, Former

advisory

neighborhood

commissioner

COUNCIL CHAIR

Phil Mendelson

Erin Palmer

69, D.C. Council

Chairman

40, Attorney

COUNCIL WARD 1

Brianne K. Nadeau

Sabel Harris

Salah Czapary

41, D.C. Ward 1

Council Member

32, Advisory

neighborhood

commissioner,

marketing director

for Everfi

31, Former D.C.

police officer and

police

administrator

COUNCIL WARD 3

Ben Bergmann

Deidre Brown

Beau Finley

32, Policy

consultant

50, Former advisory

neighborhood

commissioner,

title company

owner

41, Former FCC

attorney

Matthew Frumin

Tricia Duncan

Henry Cohen

63, Attorney

50, Stay-at-home

mother

18, High school

student

Eric Goulet

Phil Thomas

Monte Monash

45, Former D.C.

budget director

36, Full-time

candidate

51, Consultant

COUNCIL WARD 5

Vincent Orange

Gordon Fletcher

Faith Hubbard

65, Lawyer, CPA

37, Advisory

neighborhood

commissioner,

AU professor

41, Former D.C.

government

employee

Zachary Parker

Art Lloyd

Kathy Henderson

35, D.C State

Board of

Education president

Realtor, former

advisory

neighborhood

commissioner

Gary Johnson

COUNCIL WARD 6

Charles Allen

45, D.C. Ward 6

Council member

COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Anita Bonds

Nate Fleming

Lisa Gore

77, At-large D.C.

Council member

37, Attorney,

former shadow

representative

54, Retired

federal agent

Dexter Williams

34, Researcher,

former D.C.

Council staffer

The Washington Post did not receive responses from mayoral candidate Trayon White Sr. and Council Ward 5 candidates Gary Johnson and Art Lloyd. Mayoral candidate Robert C. White Jr. and Ward 3 council candidate Zachary Parker declined to participate, saying the yes/no format would not accurately capture their views. Ward 6 council candidate Charles Allen declined to participate.

Should D.C. employ more police officers than the current size of the force?

Council Ward number

At-large seat

Mayor

Council chair

M

1

C

AL

Yes

M

C

1

M

BOWSER

BUTLER

MENDELSON

NADEAU

1

3

3

3

CZAPARY

BROWN

FRUMIN

DUNCAN

3

3

5

3

GOULET

MONASH

THOMAS

ORANGE

5

5

AL

5

FLETCHER

HUBBARD

HENDERSON

BONDS

AL

FLEMING

No

C

1

3

3

PALMER

HARRIS

FINLEY

COHEN

AL

AL

GORE

WILLIAMS

Yes

No

Mayor

BOWSER

BUTLER

Council

At-large seat

Chair

Ward number

AL

C

1

C

1

1

C

1

3

3

3

MENDELSON

NADEAU

CZAPARY

PALMER

HARRIS

FINLEY

COHEN

BROWN

AL

AL

3

3

3

3

GORE

WILLIAMS

FRUMIN

DUNCAN

GOULET

MONASH

5

3

5

5

THOMAS

ORANGE

FLETCHER

HUBBARD

5

AL

AL

HENDERSON

BONDS

FLEMING

*Bergmann said he felt the question could not be answered with a yes or a no.

Should taxpayers subsidize construction or development to support a new Washington Commanders football stadium?

Yes

M

3

5

BOWSER

GOULET

ORANGE

No

C

C

1

M

BUTLER

NADEAU

MENDELSON

PALMER

1

1

3

3

CZAPARY

BERGMANN

BROWN

HARRIS

3

3

3

3

FRUMIN

DUNCAN

COHEN

FINLEY

3

5

3

5

THOMAS

FLETCHER

HUBBARD

MONASH

AL

AL

5

AL

BONDS

GORE

FLEMING

HENDERSON

AL

WILLIAMS

Yes

No

Mayor

BOWSER

BUTLER

Council

C

C

1

3

1

5

GOULET

ORANGE

MENDELSON

PALMER

NADEAU

HARRIS

3

1

3

3

CZAPARY

BERGMANN

BROWN

FINLEY

3

3

3

3

FRUMIN

DUNCAN

COHEN

MONASH

3

5

5

5

THOMAS

FLETCHER

HUBBARD

HENDERSON

AL

AL

AL

AL

BONDS

FLEMING

GORE

WILLIAMS

Do you support continued mayoral control of D.C. Public Schools?

Yes

C

1

1

M

BOWSER

MENDELSON

HARRIS

CZAPARY

3

3

3

3

BERGMANN

BROWN

FINLEY

DUNCAN

3

3

3

5

GOULET

MONASH

ORANGE

THOMAS

5

AL

AL

5

FLETCHER

HUBBARD

BONDS

FLEMING

No

C

1

3

M

BUTLER

PALMER

NADEAU

COHEN

AL

AL

5

HENDERSON

GORE

WILLIAMS

Yes

No

Mayor

BOWSER

BUTLER

Council

C

1

1

3

C

1

3

5

CZAPARY

PALMER

MENDELSON

HARRIS

BERGMANN

NADEAU

COHEN

HENDERSON

3

3

3

3

AL

AL

DUNCAN

GOULET

BROWN

FINLEY

GORE

WILLIAMS

5

5

3

3

MONASH

THOMAS

ORANGE

FLETCHER

AL

5

AL

FLEMING

HUBBARD

BONDS

*Frumin said he felt the question could not be answered with a yes or a no.

Should D.C. replace on-street parking in some places with bus lanes or bike lanes?

Yes

C

C

M

M

BOWSER

BUTLER

MENDELSON

PALMER

1

1

1

3

NADEAU

HARRIS

CZAPARY

BERGMANN

3

3

3

3

FINLEY

BROWN

FRUMIN

COHEN

3

3

5

3

DUNCAN

THOMAS

ORANGE

GOULET

5

AL

5

5

FLETCHER

HUBBARD

HENDERSON

FLEMING

AL

AL

WILLIAMS

GORE

No

AL

3

MONASH

BONDS

Yes

No

Mayor

BOWSER

BUTLER

Council

AL

C

1

3

C

1

MENDELSON

PALMER

NADEAU

HARRIS

MONASH

BONDS

1

3

3

3

CZAPARY

BERGMANN

BROWN

FINLEY

3

3

3

3

COHEN

FRUMIN

DUNCAN

GOULET

5

5

5

3

THOMAS

FLETCHER

ORANGE

HUBBARD

5

AL

AL

AL

HENDERSON

FLEMING

GORE

WILLIAMS

Do you support congestion pricing downtown to reduce vehicular traffic during rush hour?

Yes

C

1

1

M

PALMER

NADEAU

HARRIS

BUTLER

1

3

3

3

CZAPARY

BERGMANN

BROWN

FINLEY

3

3

3

3

FRUMIN

DUNCAN

COHEN

THOMAS

AL

5

AL

5

ORANGE

HUBBARD

BONDS

GORE

AL

WILLIAMS

No

M

C

3

3

BOWSER

MENDELSON

MONASH

GOULET

5

AL

5

FLETCHER

HENDERSON

FLEMING

Yes

No

Mayor

BUTLER

BOWSER

Council

C

C

1

1

1

3

5

3

MENDELSON

MONASH

FLETCHER

PALMER

NADEAU

HARRIS

CZAPARY

GOULET

5

3

3

3

3

AL

HENDERSON

BERGMANN

BROWN

FINLEY

FRUMIN

FLEMING

3

3

5

3

DUNCAN

COHEN

THOMAS

ORANGE

AL

AL

5

AL

HUBBARD

BONDS

GORE

WILLIAMS

Would you support increasing the density of some parts of the city, such as converting single-family zoning to zoning that allows construction of multifamily buildings?

Yes

1

C

C

1

MENDELSON

PALMER

NADEAU

CZAPARY

3

3

3

3

BERGMANN

BROWN

FINLEY

DUNCAN

3

3

5

3

MONASH

ORANGE

COHEN

GOULET

5

AL

AL

5

FLETCHER

BONDS

FLEMING

HUBBARD

AL

AL

GORE

WILLIAMS

No

1

M

M

3

HARRIS

BOWSER

BUTLER

THOMAS

5

HENDERSON

Yes

No

Mayor

BOWSER

BUTLER

Council

C

C

1

1

1

3

5

MENDELSON

PALMER

NADEAU

CZAPARY

HARRIS

THOMAS

HENDERSON

3

3

3

3

BERGMANN

BROWN

FINLEY

DUNCAN

3

3

5

3

COHEN

GOULET

MONASH

ORANGE

5

AL

AL

5

BONDS

FLETCHER

HUBBARD

FLEMING

AL

AL

GORE

WILLIAMS

*Frumin said he felt the question could not be answered with a yes or a no.

Should the city require people who are homeless to leave tent encampments, after they are offered housing assistance?

Yes

C

1

1

M

MENDELSON

CZAPARY

HARRIS

BOWSER

3

3

3

3

FINLEY

BERGMANN

BROWN

DUNCAN

3

5

3

3

GOULET

MONASH

THOMAS

FLETCHER

5

5

AL

5

ORANGE

HUBBARD

HENDERSON

BONDS

AL

AL

WILLIAMS

FLEMING

No

3

M

1

C

COHEN

BUTLER

NADEAU

PALMER

AL

GORE

Yes

No

Mayor

BOWSER

BUTLER

Council

AL

C

1

C

1

3

1

3

GORE

PALMER

HARRIS

MENDELSON

CZAPARY

BERGMANN

NADEAU

COHEN

3

3

3

3

FINLEY

BROWN

DUNCAN

GOULET

5

3

3

5

FLETCHER

MONASH

THOMAS

HUBBARD

5

AL

AL

5

ORANGE

HENDERSON

FLEMING

BONDS

AL

WILLIAMS

*Frumin said he felt the question could not be answered with a yes or a no.

Graphics by Nick Mourtoupalas.