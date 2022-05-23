Man charged in one of Fairfax County’s largest-ever embezzlement cases

Placeholder while article actions load

A Northern Virginia man was charged with embezzling millions of dollars from a company that owns commercial real estate, a case that Fairfax prosecutors said is one of the largest in their office’s history. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Carlos Camacho, who lives near the Kingstowne area of Fairfax County, was indicted on 15 counts of embezzlement and four counts of forgery, authorities announced Monday. The charges stem from a scheme to take out loans on and divert rental income from commercial properties owned by Fairfax County’s A&A Investments LLC, said Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

Camacho, who was a manager at the company and has family ties to the owners, netted more than $2 million from the “mom and pop” business between 2017 and 2020 and spent the money on personal expenses, Descano said. He declined to say what Camacho bought.

Camacho could not immediately reached for comment, and no attorney was listed for him in court records.

Descano said Camacho was able to take out loans on the company’s commercial properties by forging power-of-attorney documents. His conduct came to light when banks notified A&A’s owners that they had liens on their properties related to the loans, Descano said.

Camacho was indicted by a grand jury in Fairfax County last week.

Descano said it is likely A&A’s losses could grow as prosecutors continue to comb through bank records.

“Imagine running a small, family-owned business and building it up for years and then all of sudden finding out you’re potentially on the hook for millions of dollars worth of loans and your regular income has been diverted as well,” Descano said.

A&A owns about five commercial real estate properties in Northern Virginia, including a doctor’s office, Descano said. The company’s owners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the owners of A&A has also filed a lawsuit against Camacho seeking more than $500,000 in damages, according to court records. That case is ongoing.

The Fairfax County prosecutor’s office has not regularly pursued large white-collar cases in the past, though federal prosecutors in Virginia often do. Descano, who is a former federal prosecutor, said it was important to send a message that the office was looking out for the county’s businesses.

