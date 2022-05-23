Man pleads guilty to federal charge of threatening Anthony Fauci

A West Virginia man who admitted threatening to kill Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, pleaded guilty to a federal offense Monday and could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said.
The threats occurred from Dec. 28, 2020, to July, according to prosecutors.
As part of a plea deal, the U.S. attorney’s office said, Connally also admitted threatening Francis Collins, who was director of the National Institutes of Health at the time, and Rachel Levine, a former Pennsylvania secretary of health who is now a top official of the Department of Health and Human Services. Connally also admitted threatening a public health official in Massachusetts, the office said.
Prosecutors said Connally, who pleaded guilty to a single charge of making threats against a federal official, was angry about coronavirus vaccine mandates. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 4 in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md.