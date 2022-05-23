How a Washington TikToker would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. What’s your salary? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The question feels taboo to ask co-workers, and even more uncomfortable to ask a complete stranger. But Hannah Williams hopes to demystify just how much people make with her new TikTok series, “Salary Transparent Street,” which has racked up nearly 700,000 followers since she released her first video April 16.

“Our goal is to make sure that as many people talk about this as possible, because it really helps to close the gender pay gap and remove discrimination opportunities that women and people of color face on a significant basis,” says Williams, who lives in Alexandria.

After graduating from Georgetown University in 2019, Williams says, she changed jobs five times and increased her annual salary from $40,000 to $115,000 as a data analyst for a government contractor. This, along with her weight loss journey in 2021 when she lost more than 50 pounds, inspired Williams to create a personal TikTok account to share her lifestyle and career advice. She launched @salarytransparentstreet on Instagram and TikTok last month after soliciting feedback from her TikTok followers.

Williams uses a person-on-the-street-style interview format, in which she fearlessly pulls aside strangers to talk about their pay. Her series started in D.C., and she has now quit her full-time job to take “Salary Transparent Street” on the road to several cities around the country. Before taking her TikTok show nationwide, Williams would spend a dream day in D.C. where money is no object.

I would wake up in Alexandria, in the home I bought with my fiance. My dream day would be on a weekend, and I would get to sleep in until 7:30 or 8 a.m. I would take my dog for a walk in our neighborhood. If it was my perfect day, it would be winter. I love cold, so it would be chilly and frosty with light snow.

Then I would come back, and I’d probably fix myself some coffee, just to have some at home, and start getting ready. I’d head over to the Georgetown area around 9 or 10 a.m. I have so much coffee throughout the day, so we would head straight to Baked and Wired and get some coffee and a cupcake. I’d walk around the waterfront with my fiance just talking about life and our plans and goals.

I’d probably book it back up the hill and do some more walking. Walking about Georgetown brings me so much joy, so I would probably go walk around for about an hour, walk around campus and say hi to John Carroll.

Then I would probably head over to Guapo’s and have lunch with my fiance, parents and my older sister. She’s a diplomat who lives overseas, so I don’t get to see her very often. She would come over from Abu Dhabi, which is where she lives now, and we would have a nice brunch with margaritas and some good food.

My perfect day has to involve a bookstore. There’s one in Dupont Circle called Kramers, so I would go there and then I’d head home for a little nap.

I love getting ready for dinner and events at night. I’d probably wear a cute outfit that I never get to wear because I’m always in my sweatpants at home. I would have a date night at DC Improv comedy club. So if it was my perfect day, and I got to choose the exact person I want to see, it would have to be a toss-up between Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones or Ilana Glazer.

I have a soft spot for this bar called Spider Kelly’s in Arlington. I met my fiance there on my 21st birthday, and it’s one of our favorite spots in the area, so I would go there after the comedy show.

There’s a restaurant at the Wharf that I really want to go to that I haven’t been yet called La Vie. So I would love to go there and take an Uber home, go to bed early and cuddle with my dog.

