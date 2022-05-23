The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
What questions do you have about the D.C. elections? Ask The Post.

Post reporters will answer your questions on Monday, May 23, at noon Eastern

By
and 
 
May 23, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Larry Daniels casts a ballot in the primary election at Shepherd Elementary School in D.C. in June 2018. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)
The District’s primary elections are less than a month away, on Tuesday, June 21, and ballots are arriving in the mail.

Two-term incumbent Mayor Muriel E. Bowser is running against three candidates for the Democratic nomination: Robert C. White Jr. and Trayon White Sr., both D.C. Council members, and James Butler, a former advisory neighborhood commissioner. Down ballot, voters will be asked to select the District’s Democratic nominees for attorney general, council chairman and five other council members. Since the city is overwhelmingly Democratic, the results of the Democratic primary election often determine the winner in November.

What questions do you have about the primary elections? Post reporters Michael Brice-Saddler and Julie Zauzmer Weil will be answering your questions on Monday, May 23, at noon Eastern.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Olivia McCormack, a newsroom copy aide, produced this Q&A.

