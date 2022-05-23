Thunderstorms in the D.C. area knock out power, flood roads

Placeholder while article actions load

Skies turned black in the Washington region Sunday afternoon, and after three hot days, unleashed powerful storms that flooded roads and streets and knocked out power to thousands. Winds rose, and hail pelted down in much of the area starting in late afternoon after a second day of 90-degree heat. Rain amounted to almost an inch and a half in no more than two hours, and waters rose swiftly near creeks and streams and low-lying roads and streets.

In a dramatic episode, a motorist was trapped in an auto amid rising water on Brighton Dam Road in the Brookeville area of Montgomery County, according to the county fire and rescue service.

Rescuers extricated the motorist from the vehicle stalled between Georgia and New Hampshire Avenue as water began to rush into the passenger compartment, according to Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the fire department.

Waters rose in Virginia as well, with Difficult Run reaching minor flood stage in the Wolf Trap area of Fairfax County, according to a report made to the National Weather Service.

Trees toppled in many spots under winds that gusted into the 40 mph range and above, as waves of storms, with lightning and thunder, rolled westward across Prince William, Fairfax and Arlington Counties in Virginia, and into Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, as well as into the District.,

As many as 20,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in Northern Virginia alone, with damage spread over a wide area of both Arlington and Fairfax Counties. By midnight, power had been restored in most places.

At least some of the energy that powered the storms came from the heat of recent days. At Dulles International Airport, the temperature reached the 90s for the second consecutive day.

After tying a record there Saturday, the heat set a record at Dulles on Sunday. The thermometer did not go far into the 90s, halting at 91, according to the National Weather Service, but that eclipsed the record for May 22 of 89 degrees, set only last year.

The heat and the humidity contributed to the formation of clouds that seemed spectacularly menacing as the began to form in western skies in the late afternoon.

They seemed so threatening that the inch of rain that fell at Reagan National Airport between 6 and 7 p.m., seemed only appropriate.

