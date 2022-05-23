Man fatally shot in tent used by homeless people at Thomas Circle

Placeholder while article actions load

The shooting occurred about 9:45 a.m. on the east side of the circle, near the Washington Plaza Hotel, on a median strip among Massachusetts Avenue NW.

A man was fatally shot Monday morning inside a tent used by people experiencing homelessness at Thomas Circle in downtown Washington, according to D.C. police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm could be seen next to a wooden pallet resting against small blue tarp. It was not immediately known if that weapon was used in the shooting.