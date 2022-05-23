The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot in tent used by homeless people at Thomas Circle

By
May 23, 2022 at 10:59 a.m. EDT
D.C. police are investigating a shooting near Thomas Circle. (Peter Hermann/ The Washington Post)
A man was fatally shot Monday morning inside a tent used by people experiencing homelessness at Thomas Circle in downtown Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 9:45 a.m. on the east side of the circle, near the Washington Plaza Hotel, on a median strip among Massachusetts Avenue NW.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said the victim was shot in the neck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm could be seen next to a wooden pallet resting against small blue tarp. It was not immediately known if that weapon was used in the shooting.

In a tweet, police said they were looking for a person in their 30s, wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers.

This post will be updated.

