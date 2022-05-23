Man fatally shot in tent used by homeless people at Thomas Circle

A man was fatally shot Monday morning inside a tent used by people experiencing homelessness at Thomas Circle in downtown Washington, according to D.C. police.
A D.C. police spokeswoman said the victim was shot in the neck.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm could be seen next to a wooden pallet resting against small blue tarp. It was not immediately known if that weapon was used in the shooting.
In a tweet, police said they were looking for a person in their 30s, wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers.
