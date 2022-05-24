Teen fatally stabbed in brawl outside Alexandria shopping center

An 18-year-old was fatally stabbed during a large fight outside an Alexandria shopping center Tuesday, police said.
Alexandria police are investigating and requested that anyone with information contact the department at 703-746-4444. No arrests have been made. The 18-year-old’s family was notified of his slaying, Bassett said, though he declined to release his identity.
Alexandria City High School’s nearby campuses were placed in “secure the building” status on Tuesday afternoon. Officials canceled after-school activities, and students were escorted in small groups to the exits, according to a statement from school officials.