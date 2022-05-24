The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Teen fatally stabbed in brawl outside Alexandria shopping center

By
May 24, 2022 at 4:08 p.m. EDT
An 18-year-old was fatally stabbed during a large fight outside an Alexandria shopping center Tuesday, police said.

A fight involving 30 to 50 people broke out around midday outside a McDonald’s at the Bradlee Shopping Center, in the 3600 block of King Street, police said. First responders transported an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to the hospital, where he later died, Alexandria police spokesman Marcel Bassett said.

Alexandria police are investigating and requested that anyone with information contact the department at 703-746-4444. No arrests have been made. The 18-year-old’s family was notified of his slaying, Bassett said, though he declined to release his identity.

Alexandria City High School’s nearby campuses were placed in “secure the building” status on Tuesday afternoon. Officials canceled after-school activities, and students were escorted in small groups to the exits, according to a statement from school officials.

