Years ago, Robert Krughoff rolled up his sleeves and remodeled one of the bathrooms in his Capitol Hill home. If Krughoff was rating his work for the publication he founded in 1976, Washington Consumers’ Checkbook, he definitely would have scored a check mark for price. You can’t beat free labor. He thinks the quality was pretty good, too, though Krughoff’s family had their gripes.

“The first thing they would say is ‘Dad! That took forever! I had to go down to the basement for six months to take a shower!,’” Krughoff told me the other day.

He has plenty of time now. Last September, Krughoff, 79, stepped down as the head of Consumers’ Checkbook. Just before we met for lunch, he’d been pouring concrete in his backyard. He has to paint the iron banister and stair landing out front, too. His wife keeps asking when he’ll get to it.

Perhaps, I suggested, he should just hire someone. I know where he could look for recommendations.

If you’ve never seen it, Washington Consumers’ Checkbook is a no-frills, ad-free magazine that comes twice a year and revels in its rigor and reassuring plainness. It is page upon black-and-white page of data: ratings of plumbers, roofers, house painters, locksmiths, doctors, fence builders, nursing homes, etc., etc.

Its origin story begins with a pesky and recurrent engine problem in Krughoff’s 1968 Opel Kadett. (Car and Driver famously called the station wagon version of the Kadett “a rolling potpourri of mediocrity.” Krughoff had the coupe.)

“I took it in for repair,” he said. “I picked it up and within half a mile I realized I’d have to take it back. They’d [messed] it up. They just didn’t do it right.”

Krughoff took the Opel back two more times before it was finally fixed.

“I said, ‘There ought to be a Consumer Reports for local service providers.’ That was how I got the idea,” he said. “There ought to be a way to find who does good service work, not just what the good products are.”

This was before Yelp, before Angie’s List, before the neighborhood message group asking for handyman recommendations. If you didn’t know a carburetor from a crankshaft, you could never be sure you weren’t getting ripped off.

Krughoff grew up in White Plains, N.Y., where his father worked for Community Chest, the nonprofit that later became the United Way.

“He was working to improve the community,” Krughoff said.

Robert went to Amherst College, then to law school at the University of Chicago. He said he liked pondering what the law should be, not what the law is. During a summer internship at a Wall Street firm, he’d routinely turn in 25-page memos only to have the partner circle the first paragraph and say, “This is all I need.”

Imagine not wanting as much information as possible!

After deciding he wanted to become a schools superintendent, Krughoff went to the Bronx to teach at a junior high. He eventually taught a room full of eighth-graders who had been thrown out of other classes.

He got in hot water with the front office for helping his students produce a school newspaper. (One editorial had demanded more gym.) Krughoff figured he’d prefer shaping good policy than being hammered by bad policy, so he wrote a letter to Daniel Patrick Moynihan, at the time a special assistant to President Richard M. Nixon, angling for a job.

In 1969, Krughoff and his wife, Gayle, moved to the house in Southeast where they still live. He took a job as a special assistant in the Department of Health, Education and Welfare where he was part of a team that evaluated how well its programs were doing.

It was parsing those detailed evaluations that convinced Krughoff he could do something similar with service providers. He got $25,000 from Consumer Reports and grants from the Cafritz Foundation and the Rockefeller Family Foundation and launched the Checkbook. Today, subscribers pay $34 for a two-year subscription to the magazine and a newsletter and are encouraged to return the long surveys that form the backbone of the ratings.

For consumers, not much has changed in 46 years. Customers still get ripped off.

“I think it’s every bit as big a problem as it was,” Krughoff said. “Astoundingly, there’s very little relationship between quality and price.”

Krughoff has two kids and three grandkids. He plays tennis. He gave up playing basketball at age 71 and still misses it.

“I love basketball,” he said. “I always call it the sport of the gods, because you know something about a basketball player within five minutes of playing with them. Do they pass the ball? Do they play defense? Do they whine when they get fouled? You know a lot of things about that person very quickly.”

Unlike with, say, a car mechanic.

