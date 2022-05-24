Police identify man fatally shot in tent at Thomas Circle

D.C. police have identified the man who was fatally shot Monday morning in a tent at a homeless encampment at Thomas Circle in downtown Washington.
Police said Lys was shot in the neck about 9:45 a.m., and the shooter escaped. No arrest was made as of Tuesday evening. Authorities said they have not learned a possible motive.
After the shooting, District officials ordered the small encampment of three tents removed, citing health and safety concerns. Efforts to reach relatives of Lys were unsuccessful on Tuesday.
Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.