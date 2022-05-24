The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police identify man fatally shot in tent at Thomas Circle

Updated May 24, 2022 at 6:33 p.m. EDT|Published May 24, 2022 at 6:29 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON, DC — MAY 23: Police personnel work the scene of an apparent fatal shooting along Thomas Circle NW and Massachusetts Ave. NW on Monday May 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
D.C. police have identified the man who was fatally shot Monday morning in a tent at a homeless encampment at Thomas Circle in downtown Washington.

Emmanuel Lys, 32, who police said had no fixed address, had been pronounced dead at the scene on a median strip near 13th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW.

Police said Lys was shot in the neck about 9:45 a.m., and the shooter escaped. No arrest was made as of Tuesday evening. Authorities said they have not learned a possible motive.

After the shooting, District officials ordered the small encampment of three tents removed, citing health and safety concerns. Efforts to reach relatives of Lys were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.

