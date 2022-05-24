Police identify man fatally shot in tent at Thomas Circle

Placeholder while article actions load

Emmanuel Lys, 32, who police said had no fixed address, had been pronounced dead at the scene on a median strip near 13th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW.

D.C. police have identified the man who was fatally shot Monday morning in a tent at a homeless encampment at Thomas Circle in downtown Washington.

Police said Lys was shot in the neck about 9:45 a.m., and the shooter escaped. No arrest was made as of Tuesday evening. Authorities said they have not learned a possible motive.