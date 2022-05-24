Man is shot near D.C. school, police say

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon near a high school in Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said.
Police gave no age for the victim, describing him only as an adult male. Earlier, some unofficial accounts indicated that the victim appeared to be a teenager.
It was not clear what led to the shooting. Heraud indicated that it may have followed a confrontation of some kind between two groups.
He said one person found in the area of the shooting apparently had been physically assaulted.