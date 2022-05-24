Woman killed in Fairfax County crash

Placeholder while article actions load

A woman was killed in a two-car crash that occurred in the Baileys Crossroads area shortly after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Fairfax County police said. A Honda Accord struck a Volkswagen Jetta as it was turning into Skyline Plaza in the 3700 block of South George Mason Drive, police said. The Jetta was headed southbound on the roadway at the time of the crash, while the Accord was heading northbound.

The crash killed an adult female passenger in the Jetta, and the adult female driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Accord and a passenger tried to flee the scene on foot after the crash, but officers located them, police said. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, an adult male, was arrested on charges of being drunk in public, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the crash, and police did not immediately say whether speed or alcohol played a role. Police have yet to identify anyone involved in the crash.

GiftOutline Gift Article