Man, woman found dead at Ashburn home

Two people were found dead at an Ashburn home Tuesday, including a man who was on fire and had plunged from the third story of the residence to the ground below, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 20060 block of Old Line Terrace shortly before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a man found dead outside the townhouse. Kraig Troxell, director of media relations for the sheriff’s office, said a neighbor had tried to extinguish the flames on the victim.

When deputies searched the home, Troxell said they found a woman dead on the third floor. She appeared to be the victim of a stabbing. Police said no one else was home at the time of the incident.

Police have not officially identified the two people, but said they appeared to be a couple from Egypt who had three school-age children. Police say they are still awaiting confirmation of the man’s identity before releasing that information.

Troxell said police are still investigating how the deaths occurred.

“Everything appears isolated to this residence and there does not appear to be a threat to the community,” Troxell said.

