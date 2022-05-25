D.C. elections: Where the Democratic attorney general candidates stand

There are three candidates on the Democratic primary ballot for D.C. attorney general: Ryan Jones, Brian Schwalb and Bruce V. Spiva (a fourth, D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), was declared ineligible for the ballot and has suspended his campaign). All are hoping to replace Karl A. Racine (D), the city’s first elected attorney general.
The D.C. attorney general is responsible for enforcing the District’s laws, providing legal advice to city agencies and upholding the public interest. Because D.C. is not a state, the attorney general’s office prosecutes juvenile offenses and adult misdemeanors, while the U.S. attorney’s office for D.C. — a federal entity — prosecutes most adult crimes.
The answers below are from the candidates; they have been edited for length and clarity.