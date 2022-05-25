D.C.-area schools step up security in wake of Texas school shooting

Placeholder while article actions load

School systems and law enforcement officials throughout the Washington region indicated Tuesday night that they would add security on Wednesday for reassurance after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school in which 19 children and two adults were killed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the wake of the killings at a school in Uvalde, Tex., D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said the system would “continue to work closely” with the D.C. police and other city agencies on school security and on the well-being of school communities.

He said this would include a layered safety and security program with school security guards and with the specially trained D.C. police school resource officers.

In Virginia, the Loudoun County sheriff’s offices pledged an increased presence at county elementary schools to ensure that “our community feels safe in the schools.”

In Fairfax County, the school system assured parents that the safety of the schools and those in them was “our highest priority.”

The school system said it already had one of the “most advanced school security systems in the nation,” but would continue assessing it to “ensure the safest” environment possible.

In Maryland, the Montgomery County police said the agency’s community engagement officers would be “continuously checking” on the schools to ensure student safety.

Also in Maryland, the Anne Arundel County police said residents might spot an increased security presence around the schools this week.

The police emphasized that this was not because of any threat to county schools but “simply to provide comfort.”

