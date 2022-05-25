Management company to pay $2 million for 'deceptive’ D.C. rent hikes

A property management company must pay nearly $2 million to the District and tenants of the 3003 Van Ness apartment complex who say the company misled them about rent costs and later subjected them to unjust rent increases, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Wednesday.

Racine (D) sued Equity Residential Management in 2017, alleging that the company for years had leased apartments in the rent-controlled complex that were originally advertised with an undisclosed discount. When it was time for the tenants to renew their leases, Racine said in a statement, Equity Management increased the rents based on the actual rent listed in the lease — rather than the discounted rate residents had been paying — which at times caused tenants’ rents to increase by thousands of dollars per month.