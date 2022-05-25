Management company to pay $2 million for 'deceptive’ D.C. rent hikes

A property management company must pay nearly $2 million to the District and tenants of the 3003 Van Ness apartment complex who say the company misled them about rent costs and later subjected them to unjust rent increases, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Wednesday.
After a two-week bench trial, a D.C. Superior Court judge determined that Equity Management violated the city’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act, the statement said. Equity Management must now pay about $985,100 to the tenants who were harmed, on top of about $1 million to cover the costs of bringing the lawsuit. The company did not return a phone call Wednesday to its D.C. office seeking comment.
“At every step in the rental process, from online advertisements to apartment searches, tours, and applications, Equity misled prospective tenants, ultimately placing them in an impossible financial situation,” Racine said in a statement that called the company’s leasing practices “deceptive.” “Residents were forced to choose between paying an unaffordable, unpredictable amount in rent, or leaving their homes. We will continue to hold accountable landlords that prey on residents’ need to find affordable housing.”