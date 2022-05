A man died shortly after he was shot Tuesday night just off New York Avenue and south of the Truxton Circle neighborhood in Northwest Washington.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW, near an apartment building.

D.C. police said someone drove the victim, who has not yet been identified by police, to a hospital, where he died. No arrest has been made, and police released no other details.