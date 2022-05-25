The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man is fatally shot in Prince George’s

The victim was found with gunshot wounds inside an auto, police said.

May 25, 2022 at 3:30 a.m. EDT
A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

He was found in a car in the 8100 block of Bernard Drive, in the Fort Washington area, police said.

They said they arrived there about 9:10 p.m. after a shooting was reported. The man had gunshot wounds when he was found and he died at the scene, police said.

The site was a relatively short residential street just southeast of Allentown Road.

