Man is fatally shot in Prince George’s

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Prince George's County, police said.He was found in a car in the 8100 block of Bernard Drive, in the Fort Washington area, police said.They said they arrived there about 9:10 p.m. after a shooting was reported. The man had gunshot wounds when he was found and he died at the scene, police said.The site was a relatively short residential street just southeast of Allentown Road.