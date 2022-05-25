Three people died in two crashes in Prince George’s County

Three people died in two recent crashes in Prince George’s County.
The pickup truck driver had minor injuries and a passenger in the truck who was later identified as Emma Bradley, 48, was taken to the hospital where she died the next day, police said. Both Bradley and Lewis were from D.C.
Another crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday in the 8400 block of Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant. Police said the driver of a pickup truck was headed east on Central Avenue when it hit a car that was driven by a man police later identified as Jose Hernandez Chavez, 28, of Hyattsville. Hernandez Chavez’s vehicle then hit another vehicle. Hernandez Chavez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The other drivers were not hurt, officials said.
Both crashes are under investigation.