Three people died in two crashes in Prince George’s County

Placeholder while article actions load

Three people died in two recent crashes in Prince George’s County. One happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 5700 block of Marlboro Pike in the District Heights area. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An initial investigation found that the driver of an SUV — who was later identified as Marquise Lewis, 29 — was headed south on Marlboro Pike when she crossed the double yellow line and hit a pickup truck head-on, according to local police. She was taken to a hospital where she died a few days later.

The pickup truck driver had minor injuries and a passenger in the truck who was later identified as Emma Bradley, 48, was taken to the hospital where she died the next day, police said. Both Bradley and Lewis were from D.C.

Another crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday in the 8400 block of Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant. Police said the driver of a pickup truck was headed east on Central Avenue when it hit a car that was driven by a man police later identified as Jose Hernandez Chavez, 28, of Hyattsville. Hernandez Chavez’s vehicle then hit another vehicle. Hernandez Chavez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other drivers were not hurt, officials said.

Both crashes are under investigation.

GiftOutline Gift Article