Contest winner Alisa Amador takes her moment at the iconic Tiny Desk

Placeholder while article actions load

In front of the iconic bookshelves with “NPR” and “All Songs Considered” signs in white block letters sitting on top, Alisa Amador stood with her eyes closed for a second. She took a deep breath, strummed her cream and gray guitar, and began the song that put her in that spot, “Milonga Accidental.”

The 26-year-old singer from Cambridge, Mass., is this year’s NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner. This was Amador’s fifth time entering the contest that spun out of NPR’s wildly successful Tiny Desk Concert series.

“I remember speaking to my manager about it a couple of months ago and being like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think I’ll send one in. I’ve done it four times, right?’” Amador said after the show. But then a video idea came to her while she was half asleep a couple of days before the March deadline and she decided to enter with “Milonga,” her first try fully in Spanish.

Advertisement

Her performance Monday was the first Tiny Desk Concert inside NPR’s NoMa headquarters since the pandemic began. There was palpable excitement among the 30 or so NPR employees who gathered near “All Songs Considered” host Bob Boilen’s desk to watch Amador. The concert series that has spawned countless viral music moments had been forced to film performances over the last two years away from its unique setting, often from the artists’ homes.

Amador sang her winning entry with the help of a string quartet. “Milonga” is a song about bicultural identities. In the chorus, Amador, who was born in Boston to parents from Puerto Rico and Argentina, is asking when she’ll know her purpose and when she’ll feel at home in her voice: “Cuando sabré descifrar mi razón? / Cuando sentiré mi hogar en mi voz?” After the show, she said with a laugh, “And it just seems so crazy that the answer to that question was at NPR.”

Amador let her voice play in the last 30 seconds of the song, the highlight of her winning video and the live version of the song. Her voice sounded beautifully delicate, her riffs smooth like a glass ball you’re scared to break. She didn’t look to be straining at all for something that sounds so impressive.

After Amador’s first song, she put her guitar down, the string quartet exited and her band joined her. She said she grew up with Latin folk music (her parents were touring musicians) but she’s studied jazz, funk and rock, to name a few. Before starting her upbeat song “Timing,” she announced, “So now we’re going into the funky zone. Now I’m going to dance!”

Advertisement

And so she did, and so did the rest of the room. Amador bopped up and down while singing the standout line, “Why am I right again?” She jumped back to help her bandmate Jamie Oshima, who was on keys and guitar. She leaned over him and strummed the guitar and danced while Oshima broke it down on the keys. The audience was elated, giving out audible gasps and whoops.

Amador said this opportunity was about more than winning. “The Tiny Desk Contest has always been this source of inspiration, connection and community,” she said. “Ultimately, what this is about is just the joy of music and how deeply important it is on a spiritual level.”

She ended her concert on that note of community. Before she started singing “Together,” she acknowledged how tough the pandemic has been for those just looking for connection. As the song ended, she enlisted those in the audience to sing the title with her. “Together, together, together,” they sang, as Amador led with love.

GiftOutline Gift Article