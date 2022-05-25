Placeholder while article actions load

I am shaking as I write this. I am thinking of them. I am thinking of her. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I am grieving for their parents. I am grieving again for hers. I am a mother of two trying to make sense of the elementary school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Tex., not far from where I grew up. I am 13 again and walking past my classmate’s casket after she was gunned down at a birthday party in San Antonio.

The trauma from Tuesday’s shooting, in which a gunman killed at least 19 students and two teachers, won’t just be far reaching and long lasting. It will reach further and last longer than anyone will be able to see. I know that not because of any studies or expert opinions. I know that because I lost a classmate to a mass shooting in Texas nearly three decades ago.

My eighth-grade classmate Blanca Garcia was shot and killed at a birthday party that was attended by half my classmates. Several of them and their parents were also shot when gang members, who had the wrong house, barged in and started firing with handguns and shotguns.

In the coming days, prayers for the Uvalde community will increasingly be replaced by political posturing, and people who prioritize saving guns over protecting children will characterize school shootings as “rare.” The problem with doing that, beyond the insensitivity of it, is it offers a skewed measurement. It counts events, not damage. It does not take into account how many people are actually affected when bullets fly at children and how long they carry that trauma with them.

Even before the Uvalde shooting occurred, I was thinking about my middle school classmate because of an email I received weeks ago. The subject line contained only two words: Blanca Garcia.

I wondered who, after all this time, could be writing to me about her. I clicked it open.

“A friend just mentioned the band Birthday Massacre,” it read. “Took me back to one of my worst nights as a TV News Photographer.”

The man who wrote the email explained that on the night of the shooting he was working the overnight shift for a local news station.

“We heard the call over the radio,” he wrote. “We were close by and made it to the house even before the ambulances arrived. It was f---ing terrible. … It was the first time I cried at a scene.”

When shootings happen, we tend to focus on where those bullets land. We count the dead and we note the number of injured. But we are fooling ourselves if we think that captures the totality of the damage. Gun violence takes people from us, but it also takes from people who are connected to the dead, the injured and the scene. It takes from relatives, friends, classmates, teachers, people who live in the neighborhood, first responders and, yes, even hardened journalists.

Since the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, more than 311,000 students have experienced gun violence at school, according to a count by The Washington Post. That’s a huge number, and it only takes into account students and school-based incidents. Consider how that count grows when you start looking at other shootings involving children and the full scope of people affected by them.

The phrase “ripple effect” is commonly used to describe how trauma spreads outward from random shootings, but it’s not quite the right analogy. When ripples end, calm resumes. The way trauma spreads from shootings seems closer in nature to how stains form when a black marker presses against a white napkin. The ink seeps, and even though it gets less noticeable the further it travels from the center, every part of the napkin it touches remains forever altered.

That email I received about Blanca provided a powerful reminder of that. Three decades have passed since she was killed, and that news photographer still carries her shooting with him.

He explained in his email that he was searching online for information about the incident when he found a column I wrote several years ago about Blanca. In it, I shared how it wasn’t until I was an adult that I learned the shooting affected more than our middle school. It fueled federal legislation and led to the creation of special law enforcement units.

“I’m not even sure why I’m writing you,” read the photographer’s email, which he gave me permission to share with you. “I think reading this helps me by putting some kind of ending to this story. The overnight crew never had anyone to talk to about the things we experienced except each other so of course we didn’t.”

As more and more photos of those children lost in the Uvalde shooting emerge, you might feel tempted to turn away. Please look at them. Mourn them. And then honor them by doing whatever it takes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

And again.

And again.

On Wednesday, I spoke to one of my former middle school classmates, Henry Hernandez Jr., who became a lifelong educator in San Antonio. I recalled him as a kind, caring kid, but he told me Blanca’s death changed him. He said it turned his empathy into numbness.

“It went away when we came to school on Monday morning and saw her empty desk,” he said. “That’s when the innocence of my childhood left.”

Lawmakers held the power 30 years ago to do something substantial about the country’s gun problem, and they hold the power now.

“Everything we’re experiencing right now,” he said, “these are traumatic events that could have been avoided.”

In the hours after the Uvalde shooting, before the names of the lost started to emerge, he posted on his Facebook page that he had relatives among the victims.

“Keep my family in your prayers folks,” he wrote. “Two passed away. One in critical condition. Two missing. My heart hurts. … Everyone, tell people you love them.”

