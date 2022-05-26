Magruder High School bathroom shooting case to remain in adult court

Placeholder while article actions load

A 17-year-old accused of shooting and nearly killing a classmate inside a bathroom at Maryland’s Magruder High School will be prosecuted in the adult court system, a judge ruled Thursday while rejecting the teen’s request for transfer to the juvenile system. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The judge’s decision means that Steven Alston Jr., who will turn 18 in August, faces a possible lengthy sentence in the state’s adult prison system if he is convicted. Had he been moved to the state’s juvenile system, Alston could have been released within a year.

“Mr. Alston displayed very adultlike behavior,” said Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge David Boynton, describing what he said was a planned, premeditated assault. “Mr. Alston clearly poses a danger to the community.”

Alston is accused of obtaining handgun parts online, putting them together for his own “ghost gun,” bringing it to school and shooting DeAndre Thomas, 15, in the pelvis. The victim spent 52 days in the hospital and has undergone nine operations, with another one scheduled, according to testimony from his mother, Karen.

Boynton’s decision followed an all-day hearing Monday that revealed new details about the shooting: how Alston allegedly wandered the halls for 14 minutes before ducking into a classroom — all while armed with a gun and a loaded magazine — before a SWAT team burst inside to take him into custody. Alston’s movements and the arrest were captured on surveillance video and police body-camera video, which were played in court.

Advertisement

“Hands up! Hands up!” the tactical officers shouted, before moving in on Alston and quickly knocking him to the ground.

Other students in the class began to cry. “I didn’t do anything!” Alston yelled.

Police and prosecutors initially charged Alston as an adult with attempted, second-degree murder. Prosecutors recently secured an enhanced charge of attempted, first-degree murder. The move, they said, reflected the victim’s recent statement to investigators, which had been delayed because of his medical condition. In that statement, according to the prosecutors, DeAndre said that Alston pointed a gun at him and that he grabbed at it, but that Alston pulled it back to gain control.

“It was at that point in time that that young man raised the gun and fired it,” Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Fenton said during the earlier hearing.

Advertisement

In seeking the transfer to the juvenile system, Alston’s attorney, David Felsen, argued that his client had never been in trouble before, had been threatened by DeAndre and his friends, and had thought the gun would protect him. Once in the bathroom, Felsen said, there was a fight over the gun and it accidentally went off.

The attorney acknowledged that in bringing the gun to school, “clearly, a young man made a horrible choice,” but stressed that Alston was eager for the kind of treatment and rehabilitation programs geared toward teenagers in the state’s juvenile system.

“This is a young man who has a chance at doing the right things, and receiving the right services, so that the court makes sure there is no recidivism in this case,” Felsen said.

The midday shooting at Magruder, a school of 1,600 students in the heart of one of the state’s top-performing school districts, shocked residents of Montgomery County. The school was placed on lockdown, and the suspect was found in a classroom more than two hours after the incident.

GiftOutline Gift Article