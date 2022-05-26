March for Our Lives plans new D.C. rally to protest gun violence

Placeholder while article actions load

March for Our Lives, the organization founded by survivors of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., is planning a June protest in D.C. in the wake of the nation’s latest school massacre. The organization urged people to march in Washington and in their communities to press elected officials to “step up and pass universal background checks,” after a gunman on Tuesday entered a fourth-grade classroom at a Texas elementary school and killed at least 19 children and two teachers.

“No more. It’s time Democrats, Republicans, gun owners and non-gun owners come together and stop focusing on what we cant agree on and start focusing on what we can even if small,” tweeted David Hogg, who was 17 when 19-year-old shooter killed 14 of Hogg’s fellow students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “We’re doing another march on June 11 sign up here and help us make this time different.”

Advertisement

The D.C. event is primed to be the day’s main rally. “We’re marching on our nation’s capital just like we did in 2018,” organizers say on the March for Our Lives website.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in those first March for Our Lives protests in D.C. and in cities across the country. Just over a month after the shooting at their school, Parkland’s student survivors took the stage on Pennsylvania Avenue to call on Congress to enact stricter gun-control laws and end the nation’s two-decade epidemic of campus shootings.

In the years since, Parkland survivors and parents of victims have protested frequently. In March of this year, activists used more than 1,100 body bags to spell out “Thoughts and Prayers” on the National Mall, grimly mocking the condolence often invoked after mass shootings.

More than 311,000 students in 331 schools have experienced gun violence since the Columbine High massacre in 1999, according to a Washington Post school shootings database. The Post has found that at least 185 children, educators and other people have been killed in assaults, and another 369 have been injured.

According to the database, the median age of school shooters is 16.

GiftOutline Gift Article