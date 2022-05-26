Fentanyl dealer pleads guilty in Virginia after online drug bust

Placeholder while article actions load

A Florida man who sold fentanyl-laced pills on the dark web, using digital currency and a secure messaging application, was unknowingly pushing his product to undercover FBI agents in Virginia last fall. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Akshay Ram Kancharla, 26, of Tampa, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of distributing fentanyl and faces up to 20 years in prison. Appearing in federal district court in Alexandria, Kancharla agreed to forfeit more than $30,000, as well as funds held in bitcoin and the sports car he used to transport packages to a UPS store.

Kancharla admitted he sold counterfeit medications resembling oxycodone and Xanax, and laced them with fentanyl, which is lethal in small quantities. U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff scheduled Kancharla’s sentencing for Aug. 4. Kancharla’s attorney, Christopher Amolsch, noted that Kancharla had no previous criminal record.

From his Tampa residence, Kancharla managed an account, “OnlyTheFinest,” on a marketplace known as “ToRReZ” that existed on the dark web until the end of 2021, and another marketplace called “Dark0de Reborn,” prosecutors said.

Packages would arrive with the sender’s name listed as Skin Nutrients & Essentials LLC, according to the FBI. Kancharla also fulfilled orders from an account called “farmgod1” on the secure messaging application Wickr, the FBI said in a February court filing, adding that his user profiles on both services listed 337 transactions from August 2021 to January 2022.

Prosecutors said the FBI ordered and received more than 700 pills in Virginia from Kancharla.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies in recent years have warned that the dark web, which promises users anonymity, and other tools that fall outside traditional investigatory techniques — such as cryptocurrency — are nonetheless traceable because federal agents are using new tools of their own.

Using a special type of software, authorities were able to analyze the bitcoin address provided by farmgod1 and traced its ownership to Kancharla, according to the FBI.

U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber of the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news conference Wednesday that prosecutors are cracking down on fentanyl dealers on the streets and online.

“Drug dealers are lacing less potent drugs, including pills, all across our communities with fentanyl, often without the knowledge of their customers, to increase effects and the value of their products,” she said.

Aber highlighted the case of another dealer, Julian Velasquez, 36, of Lorton, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison Tuesday for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a young woman.

“Instead of immediately assisting her, Mr. Velasquez continued to sell drugs to two more customers and had a friend help him hide the evidence of the victim’s death, and drug distribution and use, before calling 911,” Aber said.

Deaths from synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, increased in 2021, Aber said.

“Deaths resulting from synthetic opioids outpaced overdose deaths from cocaine and psychostimulants like meth combined,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she added.

