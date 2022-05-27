Man gets to two life sentences for Montgomery County double homicide

Placeholder while article actions load

Joshua Frazier, 29, and Ashley Dickinson, 34, were found shot to death inside Dickinson’s running Audi SUV. They had traveled to Burtonsville from Virginia, authorities said, to collect money Gregory Jones owed to Frazier.

A West Virginia man was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life sentences without parole plus 30 years for the a 2018 double homicide in Burtonsville, Md., according to Montgomery County prosecutors.

Jones, who is now 28, shot the two after they arrived. He was convicted after a two-week trial.

“Given the choice to either pay his debt or kill Mr. Frazier, the defendant decided to kill,” prosecutors wrote in court filings. “Given the choice to abandon his plan when he saw Ashley Dickinson or kill two people, the defendant decided to execute two people. The defendant consistently chose murder over any other option.”