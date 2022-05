A man was fatally shot Friday night in Prince George’s County near the border with D.C., police said.

Around midnight, police said, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Naylor Road, near Suitland Parkway.

Police said they found the man with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. They are investigating the shooting as a homicide. As of Saturday morning, investigators had not identified the man.