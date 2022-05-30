Baby caught from window of burning apartment in D.C., one of several rescues

Placeholder while article actions load

Firefighters made several rescues in the District over the weekend — including one who caught an infant dropped from a second-story window. The rescue happened Sunday night when firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 700 block of Alabama Avenue SE. The fire appears to have started in a first-floor hallway, trapping residents on the second floor. Two adults and a child were rescued by ladder after a firefighter caught the infant.

Seven people were evaluated by emergency responders but did not need to be hospitalized, DC Fire and EMS said.

Earlier Sunday, a rookie firefighter rescued a woman from a separate apartment fire in the 2100 block of I Street NE in Trinidad. The woman was transferred to a trauma center; her current condition is unclear.

A great rescue effort by Probationary Firefighter Kojo Saunders of Engine 10 in Trinidad. With only 6 months experience, he located and removed an adult female victim from her burning apartment. He is the 2nd probationary firefighter this year to make a rescue. pic.twitter.com/SeOzraA4km — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 29, 2022

In a video posted to DC Fire and EMS’s Twitter account, an unknown person asked probationary firefighter Kojo Saunders, who has been on the job for only six months, “How does it feel to make a rescue as a probationary firefighter?”

“It feels nice to be able to do my job,” he responded.

Three people were displaced Saturday after a fire in the 4000 block of 8th Street SE, and one person was displaced Monday in a high-rise apartment fire in the 1200 block of M Street NW. No injuries were reported in these fires.

