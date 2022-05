A man died after jumping off a boat anchored in the Potomac on Monday evening, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Officers responded to reports of a person overboard near Fort Washington, south of the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge, at about 6 p.m., according to Lauren Moses, a department spokeswoman.

A 37-year-old man jumped from an anchored boat and then called for help, police said. Someone on the boat threw him a life jacket, but he was unable to put it on and then lost consciousness.