How painter Lindsay Adams would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Painter Lindsay Adams uses her art as a medium to challenge narratives of race and representation, while questioning her own feelings of otherness and exclusion. “Though painting is work, I feel like each time I show up to the studio and canvas, I am returning home to myself,” she says. “I learn more about myself and the world around me each time.”

Adams, who grew up in District Heights and now lives in LeDroit Park, recently left her corporate life as a consultant and is now a full-time artist. For her, work and play often collide.

“I’m definitely influenced by history and culture,” says Adams, 31. “I recently attended a lecture hosted by the Latrobe Chapter of the Society of Architectural Historians, centered around the planning and preservation of the Shaw neighborhood. I love history, so it was great to learn more about such a prominent Black neighborhood in D.C.”

Adams’s first solo exhibition, “Two Things Can Be True,” is on view at the Eaton DC through Oct. 14, featuring 15 canvas pieces, mainly oil paintings. Drawing from memory, literature and research, Adams creates floral landscapes and still life paintings that are reflective of home, travel and her ancestral connection to land.

On her dream day, when she’s not hauling canvases across town to curators, Adams is soaking up the sun on her backyard deck, taking night drives around the city with her partner and, of course, painting.

I’d start off my day with my usual morning routine. My mornings set the tone for my day, so on my dream day, I’d like to keep that going. After a morning workout or class at Equinox in Georgetown, I’d come home, turn on my kettle and steep my favorite local tea, Adjourn Teahouse, a local Black- and woman-owned brand. I’d add oat milk to my cup of the Kinfolk blend and begin my morning guided meditation with the Calm app, followed by journaling and reading my devotion. Life can get really busy, full of meetings, coffees and planning out projects. On my dream day, I’d like to slow things down a bit, and take time to explore and experience some of my favorite places and things.

After my morning tea, I’d go for a walk in my neighborhood to get some fresh air and exercise. Big Bear is my favorite coffee spot in my neighborhood, so if I don’t have a latte at home, I’ll run there and grab one. When I return, I’d start my day in my art studio, which used to be our dining room, do some reading, jot down some notes and start working on my paintings. Even though painting is my job, I’d still love to spend some time in the studio on my dream day.

After some studio time, I have to find the perfect outfit, and I’d aim for chic but comfortable. I spend a lot of time thinking of outfits and ways to wear the things I already have, but here I’d go for my Nike Cortez that are so comfortable. Once I’m dressed, I’d head over to check out the Phillips Collection, to surround myself with art and see any new exhibits opening. They have a permanent collection of boards from Jacob Lawrence’s Migration Series, and it’s always nice to revisit those. Each time I see them, I feel something new from those historic works.

After walking through Phillips, I’d head over to Zorba’s Cafe, just a few blocks away in Dupont. They have my favorite pizza in the city, and a nice outside terrace area. As an artist, I love going to see new shows and exhibits. But most intentionally, I really enjoy attending lectures about both history and art. So on my art walk, I’d stop by National Gallery of Art to check out Richard Powell’s lecture about Jacob Lawrence.

After lunch, I’d head to Georgetown and visit the Lantern bookstore on P Street. They have used and antique books, ranging from arts, culture and cooking. I recently found some amazing African American art catalogues while browsing those shelves.

I really enjoy visiting both old and new restaurants around the city. I’d text a friend and meet for dinner at Chez Billy Sud in Georgetown. The French restaurant has a beautiful dining room, and an outdoor terrace that is fit for a French countryside. They have a stellar wine list, and I’d start with their fries. For my meal, I’d pair the duck with a deep red wine.

On a spring, somewhat warm day, I love to get as much time outside as possible. On my perfect D.C. day, I’d meet friends for an evening drink and catch up at Marvin’s rooftop, which used to sit at 14th and U streets. On top of the music always being great, I loved the mussels and frites there, accompanied with a Delirium beer, of course.

My fiance is in finance and also has a busy schedule, so we try to unwind and go on drives around the city, checking out different places and neighborhoods. Particularly pointing out buildings with striking architecture like some of the embassies throughout Northwest or any new restaurants we haven’t tried or heard were good.

We’d head back home, but on the way stop by our beloved Stan’s to pick up an order of fried wings, enough for a small get-together. Then we’d come back home, open a bottle of wine, or two since this would be a day of optimal relaxation, on our deck, invite some friends over and feast on our deck out back.

