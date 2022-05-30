Man drowns in Chesapeake Bay after being caught in a current, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

A 43-year-old man drowned in the Chesapeake Bay on Sunday after being caught in a current, police said. Officers from the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded at around 12:30 p.m. to a call at Sandy Point State Park after the man jumped into the bay to cool off and was swept away, a police spokesperson said.

The victim had launched a boat with his family earlier, but they had returned after the vessel had problems and were fishing from shore when the drowning occurred, police said.

The family waved for help and people in another boat pulled the victim from the water and brought him to the marina where police met them, according to the spokesperson, Laura Moses.

Officers tried to revive the man, but he couldn’t be saved, police said.

