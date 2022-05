Placeholder while article actions load

One man, identified as Dexter Anderson Jr., a 28-year-old from D.C., was found on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 12 a.m., police said, officers responded to gunfire in the 3200 block of Naylor Road , near Suitland Parkway.

Police have identified a man who was fatally wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Temple Hills area of Prince George’s County.

Police said no arrests have been made and they are working to determine a motive. Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.