Baltimore plans to sue ‘ghost gun’ part maker as state law takes effect

Placeholder while article actions load

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Tuesday that the city plans to sue Polymer80, one of the country’s largest manufacturers of “ghost gun” kits — untraceable firearms that have proliferated on city streets and contributed to a surge of violence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officials plan to file the suit Wednesday, as the first phase of a state law to ban the sale, receipt and transfer of an unfinished frame or receiver that does not have a serial number by the manufacturer takes effect.

“Ghost guns are a devastating menace to the people of Baltimore,” Scott said in a statement. “The availability of these weapons — particularly to criminals, juveniles and other people who are prohibited from owning a firearm — presents a growing public health crisis. We do everything in our power to stop the companies involved in the proliferation of ghost guns and profit off of the destruction of our communities.”

Advertisement

Baltimore is the latest big city to sue Polymer80. Two years ago, the D.C. attorney general filed a lawsuit against the company, and last year Los Angeles also took the company to court.

Maryland’s largest city has reported more than 300 murders annually in the past seven years, and city officials are grappling with ways to stem gun violence. Police recovered 353 ghost guns last year and so far this year have seized 187 weapons with no serial numbers, according to a city spokesman. Earlier this year, the police chief said 69 acts of violence were connected to ghost guns that were recovered last year.

An official with Polymer80 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The proliferation of ghost guns is “frightening. … I could spend hours telling you stories about how these ghost guns hurt our community and make our streets unsafe,” Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison said during a news conference earlier this year.

Advertisement

The lawsuit and the enactment of the state’s new ban comes on the heels of two mass shootings in New York and Texas that claimed 31 lives and left the country reeling over holes in gun-control laws and the limits of laws on the books.

Maryland’s law requires previously purchased weapons to be properly imprinted with a serial number by a federally licensed dealer. Possessing an unserialized ghost gun, which are assembled from parts and sold in kits on the Internet, becomes illegal on March 1, 2023.

The legislation was a top priority for Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh.

🚨Maryland’s ghost gun legislation becomes effective June 1, banning the purchasing, transfer, or sale of any firearm or unfinished frame/receiver that isn’t imprinted with a serial number in accordance with federal law. By March 1, 2023, no one may possess such a weapon. — Brian Frosh, Attorney General of Maryland (@BrianFrosh) May 27, 2022

Maryland Del. Lesley Lopez (D-Montgomery), who sponsored the House bill, said there has been a surge in youth-related gun violence in Maryland and across the country that is connected to ghost guns.

Last week, a student in Prince George’s County was arrested and accused of bringing a disassembled ghost gun to Fairmont Heights High School. Earlier this year, a teenager allegedly shot a 15-year-old Montgomery County student in a high school bathroom using a ghost gun.

Advertisement

Lopez ordered a Polymer80 frame of an assault rifle to see how easy it would be to get.

“I recently purchased, you know, medication for seasonal allergies, and that was more difficult than what it was to purchase the receiver online,” she said Tuesday. Lopez showed the gun part during a virtual news conference earlier this year to rally for the bill. “It just asked for a physical mailing address and my credit card information. Nothing more.”

Lopez said the company that sold her the ghost gun did not ask her age, if she had a protective order, whether she had a history of drugs or alcohol use, or if she was a citizen — all of which are markers for owning a firearm in Maryland.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article