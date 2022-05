A woman walking her dog found the body of a man near a walking trail in a Reston apartment complex shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, Fairfax County police said.

The Hispanic male had suffered upper body trauma, and detectives are investigating his death as a suspected homicide, police said. The body was found in a wooded area of the Lerner Springs at Reston residences in the 12000 block of Greywing Square.