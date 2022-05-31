Virginia lawmakers to vote on tax cuts in compromise state budget plan

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND — Virginia lawmakers return to the Capitol Wednesday to vote on a state budget that includes billions in tax relief as well as more money for teachers and other public employees and record spending on education. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The budget deal, reached by House and Senate negotiators in the weeks since the General Assembly wrapped up its regular session on March 15, also includes language setting out new penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

In addition, Democrats in the House will vote on new leadership, with Del. Don Scott (Portsmouth) — a relative newcomer — vying with at least two veteran lawmakers to serve as House minority leader.

The state’s two-year spending plan is the star of the show, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) hoping to get at least a modest victory on his campaign for sweeping tax cuts. Republicans who control the House of Delegates had passed a package of tax breaks that cost about $3 billion more than those passed by the Democratic-controlled Senate, leading to a stalemate that prevented lawmakers from agreeing on a budget during this year’s regular legislative session.

Advertisement

Last week, negotiators said they had finally reached a compromise deal that gives Youngkin some, but not all, of his wishes. The centerpiece: Increasing the standard income tax deduction, which Youngkin had wanted to double. The legislature’s proposed budget would fall just short of that, increasing it from the current $4,500 for individuals and $9,000 for joint filers to $8,000 and $16,000 respectively.

But the increases would only take place if state revenue continues to grow by certain amounts, and would end before the 2026 tax year.

The agreement also calls for cutting the 1.5 percent state tax on groceries, but not the additional 1 percent grocery tax that localities may levy. Youngkin had wanted to eliminate both.

Lawmakers did not agree to suspend the state’s gasoline tax, which Youngkin had proposed. But they went along with his proposal to reduce taxes on military pensions, which they would phase in over several years.

Advertisement

The General Assembly’s proposed budget also achieves a longtime goal of Democrats: making 15 percent of the earned income tax credit refundable for low-income working families.

“This is an historic budget in many ways,” said Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax), who was part of the negotiating team. “Most of the things people expect states and want states to do, we‘ve done more than ever,” he said, crediting an almost unprecedented surge in revenue.

A faster-than-expected recovery from the economic wound of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as waves of federal relief payments related to the pandemic, have left the state with billions in surplus revenue.

Both the House and Senate will vote on the proposed budget Wednesday. If it passes, the plan goes to Youngkin — who can still propose amendments. The state needs to get the budget wrapped up by the end of the month because a new fiscal year starts July 1.

The marijuana provision was an unusual component of the budget agreement, aimed at solving a legislative stalemate over one element of Virginia’s legalization effort.

Advertisement

Under a legalization plan passed last year, adults may possess up to an ounce of recreational marijuana, though the state has not yet implemented a process for the legal sale of weed. Possessing an amount between an ounce and a pound currently is punishable with a civil fine, but having more than a pound is considered a felony.

The proposed budget language would make it a misdemeanor to possess more than four ounces or up to a pound. Some lawmakers have argued that creating a new criminal category goes against the idea of legalization.

Before the legislature convenes at 10 a.m. Wednesday, House Democrats will caucus and are expected to vote on new leadership. Scott, in only his second term, led an uprising last month in which Democrats ousted former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) as minority leader, partly out of frustration that the party lost its majority in the chamber in last fall’s elections.

Scott is said to be vying for the top party role against at least two rivals — Del. Charniele Herring (D-Arlington), who is the caucus chairwoman, and Del. Richard “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (D-Fairfax).

GiftOutline Gift Article