16-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of schoolmate during Alexandria melee

Placeholder while article actions load

A 16-year-old Alexandria City High School student has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a schoolmate during a large melee outside an Alexandria shopping center last week, authorities said Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The juvenile, who is from Alexandria, is being held at the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center following his arrest in the slaying of 18-year-old high school senior Luis Mejia Hernandez, Alexandria Police said.

The 16-year-old was a student at Alexandria City High School like Hernandez, a police spokesman said. Authorities did not identify him, and The Post generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes, unless they are charged as adults.

The stabbing occurred during a fight that involved 30 to 50 people at the Bradlee Shopping Center around midday on May 24, police said. A witness said dozens of high school students scattered from the scene as police arrived.

Advertisement

Hernandez was found suffering from stab wound and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Marcel Bassett, a spokesman for the Alexandria police, said a motive for the stabbing and the cause of the brawl is still under investigation. He said there have been no other arrests in connection with the fight, but the investigation is ongoing. Bryan Porter, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alexandria, said the 16-year-old is expected to appear in court later this week.

Alexandria City High School’s nearby grounds were placed in “secure the building” status on the afternoon of the stabbing and instruction was shifted to virtual learning on May 26 and 27. Officials canceled after-school activities on May 24, and students were escorted in small groups to the exits, according to a statement from school officials.

Advertisement

Many students have stayed on virtual instruction this week, as the school said it would have “modified return” to classes through Friday. Seniors who need to finish graduation requirements or have to report to graduation rehearsal Friday are required to report to the high school’s four campuses, and students in all grade levels are required to attend class in-person if they have to fulfill required testing or they participated in a specialized instruction program.

The school system’s communications team declined to make an administrator available for an interview. Peter Balas, the high school’s executive principal, said through a spokesperson the decision to shift to virtual instruction was made so staffers could “focus on social, emotional, and academic learning.”

The high school’s last day is June 10, according to its website.

Balas said in a letter that the killing had shaken the school and enhanced security measures remain in place on campus.

“I would like to again express our condolences and support for the family of Luis Mejía Hernández. Our team will continue to support our students, staff and families,” Balas said in a letter to the school community.

Nicole Asbury and Salvador Rizzo contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article