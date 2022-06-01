D.C. mayoral candidates meet on TV, with voting underway and passions high

Placeholder while article actions load

Freed from their Zoom squares to stand side-by-side onstage in front of a whooping and chanting audience, D.C.'s Democratic mayoral candidates showed their sharper elbows Wednesday night in what may be their last significant chance to debate each other before the June 21 primary. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and her challengers, Council members Robert C. White Jr. and Trayon White Sr., traded barbs as their supporters, packed into Georgetown University's historic Gaston Hall, called out repeatedly with cheers like "Four more years!" and "I'm with Tray!"

The debate, which aired live on Fox 5, trod much of the same ground that Bowser, Robert White and Trayon White have covered in many candidate forums. But some of the attacks were sharper.

The first 20 minutes of the hour-long debate focused on crime; while Robert White and Trayon White argued that Bowser had been too slow to support violence interrupters and other alternatives to policing, she accused them of reducing police funding in 2020 in a move that was more politically calculated than appropriate to the needs of the city. (The council has since raised the police budget twice.)

“We know what they chose to do was serve an ideology and not the residents of the District of Columbia and making sure that we have the police officers we need,” she said.

On education, Robert White said he offers a bold vision, including “a massive expansion” of career training for high-schoolers who aren’t bound for college and public boarding schools. “Anybody who doesn’t have a sense of urgency has to go,” he said, then adding that money meant to help high-need students was being misdirected because “we have underfunded public education.”

Bowser, who has increased the District’s annual spending on schools to a record high of more than $2 billion, responded, “One thing we have not done in this city, thanks to our taxpayers, is underfunded education.” She added, “The reason why our taxpayers trust us to do it is because we have mayoral accountability and council oversight,” criticizing both of her opponents’ interest in weakening mayoral control of the schools.

Robert White and Trayon White both criticized Bowser’s use of the Housing Production Trust Fund, through which she has spent $1 billion subsidizing housing developments to pay for them to include affordable units.

“We spent almost a billion dollars in the last 10 years on affordable housing, but almost every day I’m getting calls in my office, ‘I can’t find anywhere to live,' ” Trayon White said.

Robert White said he would “stand up to developers” to convince housing providers to build more units priced for working class residents. “What the mayor has done to address affordable housing, she says she spent a lot of money. If you ask me how I fixed a hole in my roof and I say I spent a lot of money, I probably still have a hole in my roof," he said.

Bowser responded, “I think what you heard is we don’t need money for affordable housing? What I’m telling you is what I’ve done, because it takes money to do it. If somebody is telling you they’re going to build housing and they’re not going to have developers and they’re not going to put in public money, they’re not going to have any housing.”

At the conclusion of the debate, Georgetown’s Mo Elleithee asked the candidates about a choice they regret. Robert White and Trayon White each spoke broadly about growing into their roles as council members, while Bowser described “a political regret.”

“My parents always taught me to stand up for myself and defend myself and make sure people respect me. And that led me to oppose a sitting Council member in her reelection," she said. "I don’t regret standing up and defending myself, but I do regret that it got personal.”

In 2018, Bowser campaigned for Dionne Reeder’s unsuccessful bid to unseat Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), who is running for a third term in November and has long had a frosty relationship with Bowser.

Perhaps the biggest applause of the night came when Trayon White denounced the cost of traffic tickets and fines in the District and promised to wipe out some of drivers’ debts. One of the few moments that audience members booed: When Robert White spoke against the prospect of the Washington Commanders building a stadium at the RFK Stadium site. He explained that the land would be better used for housing, and “if anybody believes housing is going to be affordable next to a professional football stadium, they are fooling themselves.”

Robert White tried to make the case that the voters should support someone with big ideas, like his campaign-trail promises to guarantee every resident a job. The District, he said, needs “a forward-thinking mayor, not a reactive mayor. What we have had for the past eight years is a reactive mayor. It is going to require somebody who is bold enough to try new things.”

Bowser offered a competing vision: “What this election is about, it’s about D.C.’s comeback and who do you trust to lead it,” she said. “I keep my promises. I do what I say I’m going to do, and I don’t waffle.”

