The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of June 2-8

Thursday, June 2 Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kent at Black Cat: On June 2 at Black Cat, you’ll get a chance to see a who’s who of D.C. punk past, present and future on a mega bill with proceeds going to help out Scream drummer Kent Stacks, who’s dealing with lung cancer treatments. Local supergroups including Hammered Hulls (with members from the likes of Fugazi and Helium) will perform, and Baby Alcatraz and Ian MacKaye will DJ between the eight acts scheduled for the night. Of course, Scream will play a few songs, too. The Baileys Crossroads natives, who formed the band in 1981 after attending what is now Justice High School, have been on and off for four decades. They set the tone for Dischord’s fast, furious and fun ethos along with Government Issue and Minor Threat. (Even if you don’t know Scream’s music, you might recognize the locally raised drummer who replaced Stacks in the late ’80s before ascending to mega stardom with Nirvana: Dave Grohl.) 7 p.m. (doors open). $25.

DC Brau Pride Pils launch and dance party at Dacha Beer Garden: Since 2017, DC Brau’s Pride Pils beer has raised more than $42,000 for local charities SMYAL and the Blade Foundation. This year’s edition, dubbed “Proud to Say Gay” after the can design by D.C. artist Chord Bezerra, makes its debut during a party at the Dacha Beer Garden in Navy Yard. Happy hour runs from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a DJ’d dance party until 11. Admission to the party is free, but a VIP ticket includes a can of Pride Pils and access to a VIP area. As with the beer, all proceeds from the VIP tickets go to charity. 6 to 11 p.m. dcbrau.com. Free-$20.

Afro-Atlantic Histories and Futures discussion at National Gallery of Art: You have until July 17 to catch the “Afro-Atlantic Histories” exhibition at the National Gallery of Art. Highlighting the African diaspora was important for the museum in many ways, including being the first show greenlighted by Director Kaywin Feldman, who took on her role in 2019. Washington Post art and architecture critic Philip Kennicott wrote in his review that the showcase is “a first step, pointing to yet more early steps in what will be a long and fruitful exploration of art very different from that which has traditionally been the focus of the National Gallery.” You’ll get a chance to hear from Kanitra Fletcher, associate curator of African American and Afro-diasporic art at the National Gallery, who originally brought the show stateside from Brazil, and her counterpart curators from the Museu de Arte in São Paulo. 3:30 to 5 p.m. In person at the West Building Lecture Hall or streaming online. Free.

Crusty Lyman’s returns at Lyman’s Tavern: If you can’t quite make it out to Ocean City, head to Lyman’s Tavern for the return of Crusty Lyman’s, a summer beach bar menu of fresh-squeezed fruit crushes and slushes. As an extra bonus, Thursday marks the eighth anniversary of the 14th Street NW standout pinball bar — with perhaps a proper soiree to come next week to mark the occasion. Expect campy beach decor on the patio and other additions to the menu, including summertime staples such as Shiner Ruby Redbird and, yes, Naturdays. Open daily at 11 a.m. Prices vary.

Friday, June 3

‘E.T.’ at Congressional Cemetery: Neighborhood parks throughout the D.C. area are awash in outdoor movie screenings during the summer months. It can be hard to tell the difference between the various series, especially when so many seem to be showing a combination of “Space Jam” and “The Princess Bride” and “Encanto” this year. What elevates outdoor movies is the setting: watching the Library of Congress screen entries from the National Film Registry on its lawn, or seeing inspirational films at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. For atmosphere, though, it’s tough to beat the monthly Cinematery at Congressional Cemetery in Southeast, where attendees picnic among the rows of headstones while watching “E.T.” (June 3), “Galaxy Quest” (July 1) and other space-themed films on a large screen. BYOB is permitted, and the mood becomes more atmospheric as shadows get longer. Just remember to buy tickets early, as events sell out well in advance. Movies begin at sunset, and gates open an hour before. Recommended donation of $10 per adult and $5 per child.

Awesome Con at Walter E. Washington Convention Center: D.C.’s three-day pop culture convention Awesome Con is a tribute to geeky fandom, with more than 50,000 attendees expected at the convention center to see a slew of actors such as Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO from “Star Wars”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian” and “Breaking Bad”) and Melissa Joan Hart, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” herself. The exhibit halls will include activities like lightsaber training for little ones, cosplay meetups, wide-ranging panel discussions, a science fair, board game tournaments and a festival for short films. Through Sunday. $18-$90. Premium admission $165-$999.

Hop Culture x New Belgium present Queer Beer at the Wharf: Hop Culture loves to turn conventional craft beer culture on its head. In 2018, the Pittsburgh-based online beer magazine launched Beers With(out) Beards, a festival celebrating woman-led breweries. Last year, Hop Culture held a virtual Queer Beer Festival, an online gathering with a tasting of 10 beers, which were shipped directly to customers; panels; and a cooking class. The second edition of the Queer Beer Festival is being held over two days at the Wharf, with 30 breweries that Hop Culture says are “Queer-owned or Queer-operated, have LGBTQIA+-identifying people in prominent leadership positions, or are allies actively supporting the Queer community through programs, initiatives, or beers.” Participants include Denizens, Night Shift, Ten Eyck, Singlecut, Fullsteam and Red Bear, and there will be live music as well as unlimited beer samples. VIP tickets add an extra hour of tastings, special beer and food pairings, and access to an indoor area with private bathrooms. June 3 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.; June 4 from noon to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 10 p.m. festivals.hopculture.com. $65-$150, or $10 for designated drivers.

Laurie Anderson presents ‘Lou Reed’s Drones’ at the Hirshhorn: One of the highlights of this year’s D.C. audio arts festival Sound Scene is a special performance by multimedia artist Laurie Anderson in honor of her late husband, rocker Lou Reed. Outdoors at the Hirshhorn, Anderson will create a droning wall of sound via amplifiers and a collection of Reed’s guitars. General passes for this free event are sold out, but the museum notes that the “four-hour performance is designed for attendees to drop in and out of throughout its duration” and that a select number of spots will be available for walk-ups. 3 to 7 p.m. Free.

Digable Planets at City Winery: “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” was Digable Planets’ intoxicating 1992 debut song, which went on to appear in an endless list of shows, movies and commercials. It was the breezy calm to the storm of hypermasculine hip-hop that dominated the airwaves at the time, smoothed out by its jazzy sampling of “Stretching” by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. The Brooklyn trio’s output has been sparse since the mid-’90s, but its influence on hip-hop lives on. “Rebirth” became a blueprint for the industry’s biggest producers and musicians in the present day — making Digable Planets’ legacy more relevant than ever. 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. $45-$60.

MusicWorks at Workhouse Arts Center: At this outdoor music festival, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Cory Wong, mandolinist Sierra Hull and D.C.-based indie soul band Oh He Dead will play sets at a unique Northern Virginia venue. Workhouse Arts Center is a former prison facility that’s been transformed into a 55-acre campus of galleries, art installations and event spaces. In between the music at this inaugural event, you can buy food and drinks and then explore the arts center, including more than 65 artist studios. 4 to 10 p.m. $50-$90.

Saturday, June 4

Open Streets at Seventh Street NW between Pennsylvania and Florida avenues: Seventh Street NW is one of the most important roads in central Washington, lined with restaurants, bars, shops, museums, residential buildings and Capital One Arena. On Saturday, more than 1 ½ miles of the street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Florida Avenue, will be closed to traffic and given back to the people. Look for a bike rodeo and e-bike demonstrations, double Dutch competitions, fitness classes, live music, a pop-up arboretum and activities for kids, as well as expanded outdoor space (read: beer gardens) for Ivy and Coney, Morris American Bar, Stop Smack’n and other businesses along the route. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Pride Family Day at the Smithsonian American Art Museum: Held outside the museum on the F Street plaza, this all-ages event includes performances by D.C.’s Different Drummers marching band; an “age-appropriate drag show” with Ruth Allen Ginsburg, Tippa Buckley and other local stars; and a dance party curated by DJ Rosie Hicks. As at most American Art events, kids are encouraged to create crafts, such as Pride flag jewelry (ages 8 and up), multicolored weaving (5 and up) or a cloud and rainbow streamer (3 and up). A scavenger hunt takes place indoors. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. americanart.si.edu. Free.

Takoma Trukgarten in Takoma Park: Takoma Park’s one-day beer festival brings together such local breweries as Manor Hill, Streetcar 82, Peabody Heights and Union Craft, each offering multiple beers to try, plus selections from local businesses the Girl and the Vine and Zinnia. PhoWheels and Takoma Park’s new butchery Soko are on hand if you get hungry, and music comes from community radio station WOWD. Tickets include six or 12 drink tickets, with extra tickets available for purchase during the event. Noon to 5 p.m. 201 Ethan Allen Ave., Takoma Park. $35-$45.

Dupont-Kalorama Museums Consortium Walk Weekend at various museums: Six museums, historic houses and an art space open their doors to the public free this weekend, offering a diverse mix of programming. Explore modern art and participate in story time and other family activities at the Phillips Collection, learn about the experiences of Jewish Vietnam veterans at the National Museum of American Jewish Military History, or venture beneath Dupont Circle to see a Washington Blade exhibit about gender and identity. Anderson House, Dumbarton House and the Woodrow Wilson House are also participating. Be aware that not everything is included — you’ll have to pay extra to see special exhibitions at the Phillips — but it’s a wonderful chance to dip in and out of very different museums located only a few blocks apart. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full list of addresses and directions on dkmuseums.com. Free.

Black Violin at Wolf Trap: With its audience base shrinking, classical music is in a bind to maintain its relevance — and Black Violin may hold the key to its future. Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste of Florida mix high-energy hip-hop and classical music with their violins, bringing together two cultures that may seem a universe apart but sound effortless together. Black Violin’s first brush with fame was at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards when the duo played alongside Alicia Keys. On “New Life,” from Black Violin’s 2019 album, “Take the Stairs,” the group’s cinematic violin playing carries the uplifting lyrics, “The world is not the same / You know it’s dangerous / But it’s amazing to make it / Through the day / And know we won’t stop now / Won’t stop until we know we’ve found / A new life / I see days when everything will change.” 8 p.m. $30-$102.

Sunday, June 5

‘A Monster Calls’ at the Kennedy Center: In 2018, when the acclaimed British director Sally Cookson was preparing to debut her stage adaptation of the popular young-adult novel “A Monster Calls” for the Old Vic in Bristol, England, she faced a daunting challenge: How do you transform a yew tree into a walking, talking monster, then back into a tree — all within the budgetary and time limitations of live theater? That metamorphosis was central to the appeal of Patrick Ness’s 2011 novel about Conor, a 13-year-old British boy trying to cope with his mother’s cancer. Cookson’s version of “A Monster Calls,” at the Kennedy Center through June 12, is a perfect example of the director’s theatrical methodology. Whether she’s adapting Charlotte Brontë’s “Jane Eyre,” Federico Fellini’s “La Strada” or “A Monster Calls,” she prefers to start without a script. Instead, she encourages the cast and crew to improvise action and design, as well as dialogue, to find the best way to tell the story. Performances through June 12. $35-$139.

‘A Long Way Down’ opening reception at Metrobar: Focus on the Story, which starts June 2, is a showcase of artistic, cultural and editorial photography at locations around D.C., including Lost Origins Gallery in Mount Pleasant and the Eaton DC downtown. But perhaps the most fitting exhibition is “A Long Way Down,” which features 11 local photographers and their snapshots of the beautiful, frustrating Metro that will be on display at Metrobar, the only spot to grab a drink in the city next to a decommissioned train car. The exhibit opens June 5 and will remain on view for the foreseeable future. Opening reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Free.

French Open watch party and ‘An American in Paris’ at City Ridge: New York expats and grocery store enthusiasts have been awaiting the opening of D.C.'s first Wegmans near Tenleytown. In the meantime, the area around it has been dubbed City Ridge, and to get festivities going around there, developers are hosting two outdoor watch parties aimed at Francophiles on Sunday. Starting at 9 a.m., you’ll be able to catch the men’s final of the French Open — the match competitors are still to be determined, but clay court legend Rafael Nadal, who graced the Rock Creek Tennis Center at last year’s Citi Open, is still in the mix. There will be lawn games, food trucks and a French Open trivia contest for a Wegmans gift card. Then at 6:30 p.m., there will be a screening of the Gene Kelly classic “An American in Paris” along with a free pop-up candy bar so you can snack while you watch. Both events are free (garage parking also comes at no charge), and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to cozy up on the lawn. French Open: 9 to 2 p.m. Movie: 6:30 p.m. Free.

Monday, June 6

EST Gee at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Louisville is known for many things, among them bourbon, the Kentucky Derby and bluegrass (both the plant and the music). It is not known for being a hotbed of hip-hop, especially the gangsta glorifying popular in street rap. But, in the rich tradition of rappers putting on for their cities, EST Gee is looking to change that. Gee, born George Stone III, started rapping during a house arrest that sidelined his college football career. He started getting mainstream attention in 2020 with a pair of hardened mix tapes, “Ion Feel Nun” and “I Still Don’t Feel Nun,” that established him as a trap nihilist numb to the vice and violence inherent to a life on the streets. “I hope the world hear my story before suckers get lucky,” he rapped on “Break Check.” “The most gangsterest street rapper to ever come out Kentucky.” 8 p.m. $29.50.

Outspoken: A Night of Queer Expression at Busboys and Poets Brookland: Busboys and Poets remains one of the region’s most important destinations on the open mic circuit, and it’s no different during Pride. This annual event invites poets of any gender identity to get onstage, though trans women and cisgender women are “especially encouraged” to participate, regardless of their experience. Proceeds benefit the Capital Pride Alliance and the Pride 365 Fund. 7:30 to 10 p.m. capitalpride.org. $10-$20.

Tuesday, June 7

Babyface Ray at Union Stage: On the surface, Babyface Ray’s rhymes sound aloof — cold and distant. That could come across as apathy, but listening to the production and lyrical depth of Ray’s latest album, “Face,” it’s evident how much the Detroit rapper pours into his music. In a world that seems flush with overnight viral stars, Ray’s fame is homegrown, after he spent more than a decade building his street cred in Detroit’s underground rap scene. His latest release could have lost steam easily, with a lengthy track list of 20 songs. Instead, each one reveals a new side to the rapper’s creative bravado. “Overtime” with Yung Lean is a first-class collaboration in which Lean’s brooding croons are in lockstep with Ray’s heady flow. 8 p.m. $25-$84.

Kenny Loggins at Warner Theatre: For decades, Kenny Loggins has written America’s soundtrack: “Footloose,” “Danger Zone” and other seminal movie songs can be traced back to the venerable musician. Sure, they might be campy and irreverent, but they capture a snapshot of a pre-Internet time when movies catapulted, not capitalized on, the latest trends. And despite their age, the songs in Loggins’s catalogue transcend the constructs of time, revered by Gen Xers and embraced by Gen Zers. At Warner Theatre, he’ll play some of his hits while also sharing anecdotes from his forthcoming memoir, “Still Alright,” due June 14. 8 p.m. $55-$85.

Wednesday, June 8

D.C. Punk Archive Library Rooftop Shows at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library: “What’s more punk than the public library?” is more than a clever T-shirt — it’s a way of life at the D.C. Public Library. The D.C. Punk Archive, established in 2014, is a public collection of records, fliers, zines, set lists and artifacts dating back to 1976 that tell the story of the city’s dynamic punk and indie music scene. But the library also works to make sure punk isn’t relegated to the dusty shelf of history: This summer, it’s hosting monthly concerts on the rooftop of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library downtown. First up are Lightmare, a sextet whose soulful funk-punk is driven by horns and keyboards, and the driving, fuzzed-out skronk of Faunas. The show is free, all-ages and open to anyone who shows up. What’s more punk than that? 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free.

DC Bike Party’s We Say Gay! Ride: The monthly DC Bike Party takes on a Pride theme for this month’s ride — “Don your superhero capes! Fly your most fabulous flag!” — but the logistics are the same as usual: Meet at the Dupont Circle Fountain at 7:30 p.m. At 8, a large crew of friendly cyclists of all skill levels takes off on a ride that covers around 10 miles over two hours, before winding up at Wunder Garten, this month’s featured after-party bar. Wear a helmet. Spandex is optional. Don’t ride on the sidewalk. 8 p.m. dcbikeparty.com. Free.

