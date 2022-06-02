Heavy rains produce flash floods and tree damage across the D.C. region

Placeholder while article actions load

Strong storms swept across the area Thursday afternoon and dumped heavy rain that caused flash flooding in the Washington suburbs along with downed trees and wires. No serious injuries were immediately reported but flooding shut down roadways, particularly in parts of Montgomery County. Several cars were briefly stranded in high water in the 6400 block of Goldsboro Road near Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda, according to Pete Piringer, a Montgomery County fire and EMS department spokesman.

Fallen wires and a tree blocked lanes Beech Hill Drive near Bradley Boulevard, also in Bethesda, and in the 8000 block of Flower Avenue in Takoma Park, Piringer said.

Residents posted videos of fast-running water.

In the District, a tree hit a house in the 700 block of Taylor Street NE, but no one was injured, D.C. Fire and EMS officials said.

Water poured through the ceiling of a Northwest Washington parking garage at WTOP radio, according to video posted to Twitter by the news outlet.

The National Weather Service reported that between one and two inches fell by 5:17 p.m. Forecasters issued warning for more flash flooding throughout areas of the District and the surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia.

More than 5,000 Pepco customers lost power, the utility reported, including about 2,700 outages in Montgomery County and about 2,300 outages in the District. No major outages were reported in Virginia.

