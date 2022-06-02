Man killed in Reston is identified

Placeholder while article actions load

A woman walking her dog discovered Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez, 27, of Reston, on a path behind a building in the Lerner Springs at Reston apartment complex in the 12000 block of Greywing Square shortly before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. She alerted authorities.

Sanchez had suffered upper body trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Detectives believe he was killed during the overnight hours, but they have not released a motive or suspect description in the slaying.