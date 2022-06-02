The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man killed in Reston is identified

By
June 2, 2022 at 3:31 p.m. EDT
Fairfax County police have identified a homicide victim whose body was found in Reston this week.

A woman walking her dog discovered Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez, 27, of Reston, on a path behind a building in the Lerner Springs at Reston apartment complex in the 12000 block of Greywing Square shortly before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. She alerted authorities.

Sanchez had suffered upper body trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Detectives believe he was killed during the overnight hours, but they have not released a motive or suspect description in the slaying.

A Virginia medical examiner ruled Sanchez’s death a homicide on Wednesday, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate and are conducting interviews, reviewing surveillance footage and processing evidence, police said. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call authorities.

Sanchez’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.

