Driver charged in crash that killed 83-year-old pedestrian

An Annandale woman has been charged with reckless driving following a crash that killed an 83-year-old pedestrian and injured three others in late May, Fairfax County police said Thursday.
Eileen Garnett, 83, one of the pedestrians, was taken to the hospital, where she died, police said. The other pedestrians, two women and a man, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Konadu and a passenger were also taken to the hospital for treatment.
A phone number could not be located for Konadu and no attorney was listed for her in court records.