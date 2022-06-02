The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Driver charged in crash that killed 83-year-old pedestrian

By
June 2, 2022 at 6:53 p.m. EDT
An Annandale woman has been charged with reckless driving following a crash that killed an 83-year-old pedestrian and injured three others in late May, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

Joana Konadu, 41, lost control of her vehicle in Annandale on May 20 as she was attempting to grab food and a drink she spilled, police said. The Nissan Sentra crossed a median on Maple Place, drove over a sidewalk and plowed into a group of pedestrians discussing a community project in a parking lot, police said.

Eileen Garnett, 83, one of the pedestrians, was taken to the hospital, where she died, police said. The other pedestrians, two women and a man, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Konadu and a passenger were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

A phone number could not be located for Konadu and no attorney was listed for her in court records.

