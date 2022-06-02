Driver charged in crash that killed 83-year-old pedestrian

Placeholder while article actions load

Joana Konadu, 41, lost control of her vehicle in Annandale on May 20 as she was attempting to grab food and a drink she spilled, police said. The Nissan Sentra crossed a median on Maple Place, drove over a sidewalk and plowed into a group of pedestrians discussing a community project in a parking lot, police said.

An Annandale woman has been charged with reckless driving following a crash that killed an 83-year-old pedestrian and injured three others in late May, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

Eileen Garnett, 83, one of the pedestrians, was taken to the hospital, where she died, police said. The other pedestrians, two women and a man, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Konadu and a passenger were also taken to the hospital for treatment.