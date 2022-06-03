Former Va. first lady Dorothy McAuliffe named to State Department post

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND — Former Virginia first lady Dorothy McAuliffe will serve as the State Department’s new special representative for global partnerships, a post focused on fostering collaboration between the department and nonprofits, businesses and other organizations in the United States and abroad. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two State Department officials confirmed McAuliffe’s appointment Friday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because it had not yet been formally announced.

McAuliffe, whose position will be based in Washington, declined to comment through a spokesman.

In her new role, McAuliffe will lead a team to identify areas of potential collaboration with a host of U.S.- and foreign-based organizations — ranging from businesses and nonprofits to state, municipal and tribal governments, and civil society, faith-based and academic entities, according to the two State Department officials.

Her goal will be to rally those organizations to support the Biden administration’s foreign policy objectives on matters such as combating climate change and corruption, addressing global migration and strengthening global supply chains, the two said.

McAuliffe was a trailblazing first lady of Virginia while her husband, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, served as governor from 2014 to 2018. Terry McAuliffe, prevented by Virginia’s constitutional ban on back-to-back gubernatorial terms from immediately running for reelection, sought a comeback last year but lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

While fulfilling the traditional, largely ceremonial role of first lady — hosting receptions and making improvements to the historic Executive Mansion — McAuliffe was the first to lobby heavily for legislation and to work out of the Patrick Henry Building, alongside the governor and cabinet secretaries.

Making childhood nutrition a top priority, she led a successful push for Virginia schools to serve 13 million more breakfasts a year. She also helped persuade the legislature to establish a system to provide more funding to school districts serving children of military personnel, served on a task force that tackled a backlog of untested rape kits and helped hash out a last-minute compromise between the governor and Republicans on firearms legislation.

