D.C. Proud Boy and bartender pleads guilty to felony in Capitol riot

A D.C. bartender who stormed the U.S. Capitol with fellow members of the Proud Boys on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to obstructing the congressional vote count certifying President Biden’s victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Joshua Pruitt, 39, will be sentenced on the felony charge on August 26. He faces up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors estimate guidelines will recommend a sentence of 51 to 63 months.

“Mr. Pruitt accepts responsibility,” his attorney, Robert Jenkins, said. “His original intent on that day was to simply exercise his constitutional rights. However, he realizes that his actions went beyond a peaceful demonstration.”

Dozens of members or affiliates of the Proud Boys have been charged with crimes for their actions on Jan. 6, including being among the first to engage with police and break down barriers to the Capitol building. Pruitt marched to the Capitol with Proud Boys from Maryland and entered the building not long after the initial breach, according to his plea. But he is not accused of engaging in a seditious conspiracy against the United States, as longtime chairman Enrique Tarrio and other senior Proud Boys are. That group is set to go to trial on August 8. The Proud Boys are also being sued by D.C.'s attorney general under a law originally written to cripple the Ku Klux Klan.

Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 for burning a Black Lives Matter flag during another violent protest in December 2020. He left D.C. before the Capitol riot, but prosecutors say he continued to direct his most trusted associates to attack Congress. Tarrio has denied that he or his group planned to commit violence

After Tarrio’s arrest, Pruitt filmed a social media video in which he said, “Y’all … just started a war,” he admitted in plea papers. On the morning of the riot he posted a photo of himself posing with an assault rifle while standing on a Black Lives Matter flag, according to court records. He wore to the Capitol a tank top with the logo of comic book vigilante “Punisher,” along with a tactical glove on one hand.

According to footage from inside the building, Pruitt threw a “Quiet Please” sign across an atrium inside the Capitol and a chair across a room in the Capitol Visitors’ Center. He was present for confrontations with Capitol Police, although he maintains he was trying to protect them and only became angry after getting hit with tear gas. He admits he came close enough to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer that the New York Democrat and his security detail ran in the other direction.

“I regret going inside,” Pruitt said at a detention hearing in January 2022. “I was disgusted with what I saw.”

Six months earlier, he had posted online, “Do I regret Jan 6? Not even a little!!! Patriots rise!!!”

At the time of the riot, Pruitt was on probation for drunken driving convictions in Maryland and Georgia and on supervision in D.C. for violating a protective order filed by an ex-girlfriend. He also has convictions on his record for theft, harassment and drug possession.

Pruitt has said in interviews that he joined the Proud Boys in late 2020, when the far-right group repeatedly brawled with counterprotesters after pro-Trump rallies in D.C. He said he attended one such rally in November, got in a fight with counterprotesters outside a bar, and found himself protected by a group of Proud Boys. One of them was Tarrio, who inducted Pruitt into the group on the street. He was living in D.C. and working as a bartender, but has said that after video of his induction into the Proud Boys went viral he lost work.

“Hate and discrimination have no place in our craft,” a D.C. bartender and Advisory Neighborhood Commission member wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

Pruitt was initially arrested the evening of the riot for violating a citywide curfew, and during booking a police officer recognized him from a Washington Post photograph of people entering the Capitol, according to court documents. He was initially released but then ordered to jail after repeated violations. He will be detained until sentencing.

