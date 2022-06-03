Settlement reached in suit alleging excessive force by Va. officer

Placeholder while article actions load

A $150,000 settlement has been reached in a lawsuit in federal court alleging that a police officer in Fairfax County, Va., used a Taser on a Black man and punched him without provocation during a 2020 encounter that was captured on video, according to court documents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The defendants, Fairfax County and Officer Tyler Timberlake, admit no wrongdoing under the terms of the deal with Lamonta Gladney, according to court documents.

Video of the incident shows Timberlake shocking and punching Gladney less than 10 seconds after arriving on the scene of a call in June 2020 in the Mount Vernon area. Gladney had been talking incoherently and pacing in circles on a street before Timberlake showed up.

A Fairfax County jury acquitted Timberlake this year on misdemeanor assault charges related to the incident.

Timberlake testified in court that his use of force was appropriate because Gladney appeared to be under the influence of the drug PCP and posed a threat to first responders and the public. Timberlake also said he mistook Gladney for a man wanted on charges of felony violence.

Timberlake’s attorney and Fairfax County officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the settlement.

Thomas F. Hennessy, an attorney for Gladney, said in a statement that Timberlake’s use of force was excessive and that Gladney had posed no threat. He said he was pleased with the settlement.

“When Officer Timberlake shot Mr. Gladney with his TASER there was no immediate safety risk, any offense being committed by Mr. Gladney was nonviolent, and Mr. Gladney was neither resisting nor attempting to flee,” Hennessy’s statement said.

