Man carjacks ambulance in Southeast

June 4, 2022 at 6:40 p.m. EDT
An ambulance in 2021. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)
A man carjacked a city ambulance in southeast D.C. Saturday morning, police said.

The man first tried to jump in the back of the ambulance after the D.C. Fire and EMS Department responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a man down, according to District police spokeswoman Brianna Burch.

He then threatened the responders with what they believed was a handgun concealed in his waistband, Burch said. The man jumped in the driver’s seat and drove away, eventually leaving the vehicle at the 200 block of K Street SW and fleeing on foot, according to police.

There were no injuries, Burch said, adding that it was not immediately clear if there was any connection between the call and the carjacking. Police are still searching for the carjacker.

