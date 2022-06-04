Man carjacks ambulance in Southeast

A man carjacked a city ambulance in southeast D.C. Saturday morning, police said.
He then threatened the responders with what they believed was a handgun concealed in his waistband, Burch said. The man jumped in the driver’s seat and drove away, eventually leaving the vehicle at the 200 block of K Street SW and fleeing on foot, according to police.
There were no injuries, Burch said, adding that it was not immediately clear if there was any connection between the call and the carjacking. Police are still searching for the carjacker.