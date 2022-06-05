Two men dead in separate homicides in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

On Saturday at 5:39 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of 23rd Place NE, according to police. Upon arrival, they found Jerome Quigley Jr., 39, of Northeast D.C., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said, adding that he was transported to a hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead.

At 1:28 a.m. Sunday, officers responding to a call in the 2100 block of 13th Street SE found an adult male victim suffering from apparent puncture wounds to the leg and waist, police said, adding that DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs consistent with life and that the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.