The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two men dead in separate homicides in D.C.

By
June 5, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. police are investigating two homicides that took place in the District over the weekend.

On Saturday at 5:39 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of 23rd Place NE, according to police. Upon arrival, they found Jerome Quigley Jr., 39, of Northeast D.C., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said, adding that he was transported to a hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

At 1:28 a.m. Sunday, officers responding to a call in the 2100 block of 13th Street SE found an adult male victim suffering from apparent puncture wounds to the leg and waist, police said, adding that DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs consistent with life and that the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in the District. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to the department’s text tip line, 50411.

Loading...