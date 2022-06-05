High stakes, low attention: Dynamic Democratic field vies for Md. governor

Placeholder while article actions load

Bruised from losing the governor’s mansion in three of the past five elections, the Maryland Democratic Party invited U.S. Sen. Cory Booker to headline their annual gala ahead of a high-stakes primary that has gone largely ignored. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I saw all the people who are running for governor,” the famous New Jersey senator said last month, “and I thought the ballot’s gonna be longer than a CVS receipt.”

The enormous, dynamic field has been battling under the radar of a disengaged electorate for months, raising millions and touting impressive résumés but unable to attract attention.

Several deeply qualified candidates would have been runaway front-runners in recent cycles, when Democratic victories were all but assured. But with national political head winds favoring Republicans, even those potential front-runners are worried the party may not prevail in November after losing by nearly 12 points four years ago to a Republican governor who remains deeply popular.

“We have to choose wisely,” state Party Chair Yvette Lewis told the 700 Democrats gathered at an oversized ballroom in the stronghold of Prince George’s County.

Maryland Democrats dominate state government and voter registration. They hold super majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly and boast 54 percent of the electorate, with 20 percent unaffiliated and just 24 percent registered Republican.

In national elections, Maryland is deeply blue: President Biden won by 33 percentage points in 2020; Hillary Clinton by 26 in 2016; and Barack Obama by 26 and 25 in 2012 and 2008, respectively.

And yet the state party faces a conundrum: Democrats lost the governor’s mansion more times than they’ve won it in the past 20 years. Term-limited incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan won two consecutive terms, hyper-focused on pocketbook issues in a state with other liberal policies fortified into law. There have been three open governor’s seats in the past 28 years, and they’ve each been decided by fewer than four percentage points.

The drive to find a winning candidate has attracted an unusually distinguished field, observers say.

The 10-way race this year includes two former presidential Cabinet secretaries — one also a former Democratic National Committee chairman — a former attorney general, a celebrity author and former nonprofit chief, a philanthropist and policy wonk, a philosopher and former presidential candidate, a nonprofit program manager, the state’s tax collector who served 35 years in state government and a former county executive.

On the campaign trail, the Democrats have emphasized their electability in November and how critical it is for a Democrat to be in control as climate change intensifies, gun violence rises, inflation hits record highs and many Maryland students are in academic and mental health crises triggered by the pandemic.

With abortion rights poised to be overturned by the Supreme Court and Hogan withholding $3.5 million to train new providers, Democrats say securing abortion access is paramount.

There’s been no public polling in the race, but every poll released by candidates to tout their relative strength has reached the same conclusion: voters are overwhelmingly undecided.

It’s not clear many have been paying attention at all, candidates say, and a court battle that pushed the primary until the height of summer on July 19 didn’t help.

“It’s going to be abysmal,” former attorney general Doug Gansler said of turnout.

As he made his way to the recent Democratic “All Blue in ’22” gala, hundreds of campaign signs dotted the highway and volunteers waved candidate signs. Gansler said a woman stopped him and asked about the election, wondering “if voting was today.”

“She said she didn’t want to miss voting,” Gansler said. “People aren’t paying attention.”

Meanwhile, candidates are pulling out all the stops.

Author and former nonprofit chief Wes Moore, for example, has a fundraiser with longtime friend Oprah Winfrey on June 14. He remotely attended a forum at the vote-rich retirement community of Leisure World on Thursday night, even though he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week and at times looked ill enough that viewers suggested he should be off-screen when it wasn’t his turn to speak.

Former U.S. education secretary John B. King Jr. has been working the small Democratic clubs in the rural, Republican stronghold of the lower Eastern Shore, pitching his education-centric platform and discussing systemic racism.

Former U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez, who was also DNC chair, has been recording ads in Spanish, trying to boost Latino turnout, which he said drops to roughly 14 percent in gubernatorial elections. He has been visiting small Democratic clubs, just like other candidates, hunting for every vote.

At the District 33 Democratic Club’s meeting in Anne Arundel County recently, Perez waited for his turn to speak, listening to five announcements for fish fries, ice cream socials and T-shirt sales, plus pitches from a central committee candidate, a school board candidate, a member of the local charter review commission, and a candidate running to be vice president of the Crofton Civic Association.

“I’m having flashbacks to my four years on the DNC,” Perez told the crowd of two dozen. “We were broken, and we had to rebuild trust, and we did it one county at a time.”

He was just the first to visit the club, whose president hopes to have all 10 candidates make a direct pitch.

“We have a richness of candidates,” club President Carole Brown said. “It’s hard to sort it out.”

On the trail, candidates talk candidly about racism, income inequality and mental health, a bluntness that both represents a cultural evolution on those critical issues and their efforts to cut through the crowd.

“People in this country have too little because some people have too much,” Jerome M. Segal, a retired philosophy and public policy professor, and author who has also worked in federal government, said during a forum at Coppin State University. “We’re not going to pussyfoot around,” he added.

Later in the same forum, former Prince George’s County executive Rushern Baker answered a question about homelessness by saying Democrats need to open their own neighborhoods to shelters since, “they’re as liberal as hell until you want to bring some homeless people in there for the night.”

A Baker campaign ad about crime calls the murder epidemic in Baltimore “the slaughter of young Black men” and says “because they’re Black, nobody in power gives a d---.”

The blunt talk created tender moments, too.

Comptroller Peter Franchot drew laughs when he candidly told the Leisure World retiree crowd how he’d discussed “pulling the plug” with his wife if he were ever incapacitated, but when it came to addressing mental health he silenced the room.

“I never talk about this,” Franchot said, revealing for the first time in a public forum that his sister died by suicide. “I still look at her future, and how much did she miss? And how much did we miss?”

At a forum sponsored by a Black sorority group, candidates were asked about addressing mental health. Jon Baron, a philanthropist and public policy expert, deviated from his normal campaign trail approach to emphasize a results-oriented solution. Instead he opened up about his own bout of anxiety.

And Ashwani K. Jain, a former Obama administration official and program manager for the National Kidney Foundation, directly tells voters that a state growing younger and more diverse needs a candidate like him — a 32-year-old person of color — to represent them, and be the country’s youngest governor.

Most candidates are leaning heavily into the idea they not only embody the Democratic Party, but that they can be the one to win in November.

Gansler and Baker each ran once before for the Democratic nomination and finished second to a candidate who went on to lose the general election to Hogan.

“The last election we lost by the largest margin any Democrat has ever lost in the state,” Gansler said this week. “This is going to be the most Republican year of our lives. And we need to make sure we have candidates that can actually win. … We cannot live in La La Land and think we can just throw up someone” on the ballot, he said.

The candidates’ first and only televised debate will be Monday, June 6, aired on Maryland Public Television.

