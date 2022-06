Placeholder while article actions load

Officers from the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded around 6 p.m. after a white center console boat struck a channel piling in the West River near Parish Creek, causing one of the six occupants, Nick Barton of Crofton, to fall into the water, police said.

Officers and divers, along with allied agencies, searched the area and later located Barton deceased in the water, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing. The MNRP was assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Maryland State Police.