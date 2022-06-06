Black bear spotted in Arlington County

Placeholder while article actions load

It’s graduation season, summer is around the corner, and lives are starting to take new paths. So the sighting of a bear in a close-in suburb of Washington was probably not so unusual. The black bear was spotted Sunday in Arlington, a relatively developed suburb, where bears do not routinely pound the pavement.

However, the animal’s appearance may have been a kind of rite of passage, suggested Chelsea Jones, a spokeswoman for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

“Most likely,” she said, “he is a yearling male that has left his siblings and is going in search of a new home territory for himself.”

For such an adventurous animal, she said, Arlington has attractions. These may include the outdoor barbecues that characterize suburban life in many places.

The bear was spotted by a member of the public, and the sighting was confirmed by animal control officers, Jones said.

She said authorities are trying to track the bear’s movements.

So far, there appears to be no indication of the animal’s arrival as a guest at any backyard barbecues.

Jones said the bear sighting is only the second she can recall in Arlington in six years.

